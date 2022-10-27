Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Real Estate and Homebuilding

Today, we continue with the winners in a series of categories that attracted a lot of attention during the voting round: Real estate and home building.

Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Scott Strevell, KC Homes 365 Team

Scott Strevell – REALTOR®, founder and team lead of KC Homes 365 – has vast experience in Kansas City real estate. Based in Johnson County, KS, we’ve helped thousands sell, buy and invest in real estate throughout the metro since 1982. Exceptional service, client-focused negotiating, and rich local market knowledge are just some of the benefits you’ll receive working with us.

Although current real estate headlines may make it seem like the sky is falling, people are still buying and selling homes. Not sure if now’s the right time for “you” to make a move? Reach out and we’ll answer your questions to help you determine the best course of action so that you may reach your goals on your terms. Because the key to winning in this market is to be selective with whom you hire as your agent. Schedule a strategy session or give Scott a call at 913.269.4269 to learn more.

Best Real Estate Agency

Winner: ReeceNichols

Thank you for naming ReeceNichols the Best Real Estate Agency in Johnson County!

We have proudly served the Kansas City metro area since 1905 and are the market leader in Kansas and Missouri, with nearly 3,000 agents operating from 30+ branch offices and 27+ franchise offices. We are a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s number one brokerage by transactions, and LeadingRE, the world’s top residential real estate network by volume.

Our offices in Johnson County include Johnson County West, College Boulevard, Overland Park, Town Center, Leawood, and The Village.

Best Home Remodeling Company

Winner: Origin Design Build Co.

Origin Build Co is a locally owned and operated General Contracting firm striving to change the way people view the home remodeling process. Having served hundreds of homeowners throughout Johnson County and the Greater Kansas City Metro, Origin Build Co combines consistent and clear communication with top notch craftsmanship to achieve each individual client’s goals and desires. From origin point to completion, Origin Build Co walks alongside people to create unique and incredible spaces without the pains of the traditional construction process. Reach out today about your next home remodeling dream. Origin Build Co on social media: Best Apartment Complex Winner: Waterside Residences WaterSide Residences on Quivira is the premier apartment community in Lenexa, Kansas. Located in one of Kansas City’s fastest growing suburbs, WaterSide features an array of 19 unique floor plans. Not only do we boast open concept living in our pet-friendly apartments, but we also pride ourselves in our first-class amenities. These include an exclusive fitness center, Bark Park, Paw Spa, Pickleball Courts, a gorgeous walking trail, a massive year-round hot tub, and TWO swimming pools! Professionally managed by Block Multifamily Group, our team prides ourselves on exceptional service with on-site management available 7 days per week, and on-call maintenance available for emergencies 24-hours per day. We know you will fall in love with the life you deserve at WaterSide Residences on Quivira! Waterside Residences on social media: Best Mortgage Lender Winner: Fountain Mortgage Our story started like many other small businesses—a few friends got together and decided to take a risk on a big idea. Mike, Mike, and Matt had a dream and maverick belief that a hometown mortgage provider could serve families better than any big bank ever could. Free from the pressure of shareholders, a board of directors, or a corporate conglomerate, Kansas Citians – and eventually people across the country – would benefit from a more personalized process. It turns out, they were right. By surrounding themselves with the best team, realtor partners, and clients, Fountain Mortgage experienced incredible success in a few short years. We’ve always said that we’re a people company that happens to be in the mortgage business, and we’ve never lost that guiding principle as we’ve grown. We’re not a branch. We’re not a big bank. We only focus on mortgages and answer only to you. Welcome to better. We’re glad you’re here.

