Wayne Edward Thies

Wayne Edward Thies, 89, of Shawnee, KS died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Brookdale Shawnee.

Wayne was born January 31, 1933, in Lawrence, KS to his parents, Edward Herman Thies and Ruth Hollier (Burgess) Thies. He was the first of three children born to “Ed” and Ruth. Wayne moved with his parents to Prairie Village, KS where he was raised with brother Jerome Hollier and sister Donna Lou (Bassett).