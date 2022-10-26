Wayne Edward Thies

Wayne was born January 31, 1933, in Lawrence, KS to his parents, Edward Herman Thies and Ruth Hollier (Burgess) Thies. He was the first of three children born to “Ed” and Ruth. Wayne moved with his parents to Prairie Village, KS where he was raised with brother Jerome Hollier and sister Donna Lou (Bassett).

Wayne met the love of his life, Elmora “Morie” Ann Campbell while attending Shawnee Mission High School where he graduated in 1951. There he was active in Future Farmers of America and was State Vice President and earned State Farmer. Raising pigs and rabbits, FFA scholarship and his Reserve Officer Training Candidate (ROTC) membership helped fund his higher education. He continued to serve as ROTC while he earned his bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Kansas State University in 1955.

Wayne and Morie Ann married on June 18, 1955, and moved to El Paso, Texas where Wayne was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Army stationed at Fort Bliss. In 1956 he was sent to Okinawa, Japan where he continued service as a Lieutenant. Morie Ann joined him there following the birth of their firstborn, Mark Edward, and their son Robert Gary was born while they were overseas. Daughter, Cynthia Ann arrived upon the families’ return to Overland Park, KS. They eventually moved to Prairie Village after buying the home that his parents built in 1952. Wayne had joined the family business, H. Thies and Sons Livestock Commission Company as the fifth generation and enjoyed part-time retirement when the Kansas City Stock Yards closed in 1993. He continued work at MoKan Livestock Market in Passaic, Missouri for a few years.

Wayne shared a love of trains/railroads with his son, Mark, and together they built an amazing layout in their home that provided entertainment for all the family when together. He enjoyed time with family and was often the “Master Chef” at meals featuring wonderfully grilled and smoked meats complemented by Morie’s side dishes!

Wayne and Morie enjoyed 65 years of marriage prior to Morie Ann’s passing in November 2019. They welcomed Gary and Cindy’s spouses; Robin (Reed) Thies and John Roy Zielke to the family and were Mimi and Popi to 6 grandchildren: Matthew DuMont Thies (Riley), Alexander Burgess Thies (Casey), Rebecca Lynne Smith (William), Karen Ann Franklin (Brandon), Kristen Marie Wahlmeier (Shayne) and Justin Wayne Zielke (Megan). There are now 11 Great Grandchildren that also call Wayne “Popi”: Elijah, Lily, Xavier, Aliyah, Calvyn, Avalyn, Hollyn, Jaxon, Mason, Madilynn, and Hunter.

Wayne is survived by all 3 children, spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Donna, and her husband James “Denny” Bassett, sister-in-law, Mabel Campbell, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jerry as well as other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, family, and friends.

Memorial Service

Memorial services are planned for October 31st at 10:30 am at the Village Presbyterian Church, 6641 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208. Private interment will be prior to the memorial service where Wayne will join Morie in the church’s Columbarium. A reception with lunch with family and friends is planned to follow the services at a location to be announced at the service.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the church at the above address or to Kansas City Hospice 9001 State Line Rd., Kansas City, MO 64114, or at https://www.kchospice.org/donation/. Please add “Wayne Thies” in the memo.

Published by Cremation Center of Kansas City – Shawnee Mission from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2022.