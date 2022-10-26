Where exactly? The new location will be in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center off 95th Street and Nall Avenue, at 5316 W. 95th Street.

The Bar , a local neighborhood sports bar and grill chain, is set to add a new location in Prairie Village.

This is the fifth The Bar location in the metro, with ones already in Mission, Shawnee, Olathe and in the West Plaza area of Kansas City, Mo.

Why now: Amy Turpin, a general manager with The Bar, said Prairie Village — near several of its other franchises — made for a great location for a new neighborhood sports bar.

This is the first new location since The Bar Olathe opened in November 2019, Turpin said.

She said the Meadowbrook Shopping Center, particularly, proved to be an opportunity for the company.

Key quote: “There’s not a whole lot of dining, especially not sports bars, in that area,” Turpin said.

What else: Turpin said The Bar hopes to open its Prairie Village location in mid-December, so long as supply chain issues, which have delayed other local developments, don’t become a problem.

The Bar Prairie Village will be the company’s largest location to date with nearly 6,500 square feet.

There will be an outdoor patio with 31 tables, Turpin said.

Additionally, The Bar Prairie Village will feature just shy of 30 TVs.

The Bar and more at Meadowbrook Shopping Center

The Bar isn’t the only new tenant announcing plans to set up shop off 95th Street and Nall Avenue.