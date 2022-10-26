  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

The Bar to open new location in Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Shopping Center

The Bar, a local neighborhood sports bar and grill, is opening its fifth metro area location in Prairie Village's Meadowbrook Shopping Center later this year. Photo via The Bar Facebook

The Bar, a local neighborhood sports bar and grill chain, is set to add a new location in Prairie Village.

Where exactly? The new location will be in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center off 95th Street and Nall Avenue, at 5316 W. 95th Street.

