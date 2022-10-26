  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Indian Mission

Shawnee Indian Mission study in Fairway ‘on hold indefinitely’ — Here’s what we know

Shawnee Indian Mission West Building

The ground penetrating radar study at Shawnee Indian Mission is on hold indefinitely, according to a Wednesday email announcement. File photo of Shawnee Indian Mission.

A study at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway aimed at looking for potential unmarked graves of Native American children is “on hold indefinitely” after Shawnee Tribe officials reportedly raised concerns about the project.

Driving the news: In a joint statement Tuesday, the city of Fairway, which operates the state-owned historic site, and the Kansas Historical Society, said the ground-penetrating radar study would be put on hold.

