  Nikki Lansford  - Home and Garden

Overland Park warns residents about fungus killing oak trees

The fungus oak wilt is seeping into trees in Overland Park.

Oak wilt, a fungus that causes lethal disease in a variety of oak trees, is affecting trees in Overland Park and the surrounding Kansas City metro. Photo credit Nikki Lansford.

The city of Overland Park is asking residents to keep an eye out for a new fungus that has the potential to kill oak trees.

What is it? Called oak wilt, the fungus kills oak trees by clogging their vascular systems and depriving the trees of nutrients and fluid.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I primarily cover the city of Leawood and local schools here. We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters.