Lindsay Dawn Murillo

Lindsay Dawn (Mantooth) Murillo passed away at her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Lindsay was born in Overland Park, KS to Patricia and Gerald V. Mantooth Jr. (deceased) on August 16, 1979. She graduated from Blue Valley Northwest High School in 1997, and then attended Emporia State University and graduated with honors in 2009 with a degree in Elementary Education. While working to earn her college degree, Lindsay was diagnosed with stage 3b to stage 4 Inflammatory Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2007. She underwent a mastectomy and multiple rounds of aggressive chemotherapy and radiation during her college years while also raising a toddler and baby. She started her career at Burger King then moved on to work for Shawnee Mission Medical Center before she pursued her dream of becoming a fifth grade teacher. From there, Lindsay began teaching in 2009 at Fontana Elementary school and then later moved to Parker Elementary school where she worked up until the 2022 school year as a fifth grade teacher. During that time she gave birth to her two daughters Miranda Grace (17) and Marissa Lynne (16) with then husband Otilio Murillo.

Lindsay had a passion for tap dancing, marching band, the Kansas City Royals, and her favorite Disney character Dopey. She danced at Dixie Bell Dance Center throughout her childhood with a love for tap dancing and also played the clarinet in the Blue Valley Northwest marching band throughout her high school career. Lindsay was a fangirl for her favorite Royals player, Salvador Perez who she crushed on since Perez joined the team in 2011. She grew up in a Disney loving home and obsessed over the character Dopey from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, by collecting Dopey memorabilia. Despite the fact that she battled cancer for 15 years of her life, Lindsay was always a fighter who was always her goofy stubborn self and never let any challenge create a barrier for doing what she loved.