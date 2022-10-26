  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Shawnee middle school teacher charged with felony sex crimes involving students

Keil Hilman is now in custody.

Keil Hileman, 53, faces six counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student. Image courtesy Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A middle school teacher in the USD 232 school district is in custody, charged with multiple sex crimes.

What we know: Johnson County court records show Keil Hileman, 53, faces six felony counts of unlawful sexual relations.

