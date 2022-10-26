  Lucie Krisman  - Home and Garden

Here’s what Johnson County’s weeks-long drought means for your plants

Johnson County finally got some rain this week, but if more rain doesn't follow, plants and trees might suffer going into winter. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

This week, Johnson County saw its first decent bout of rain in seven weeks.

This was good news for plants and trees after Johnson County (and most of the rest of Kansas) moved into what the National Integrated Drought Information System, or NIDIS, calls severe drought conditions — especially in the northeast part of the county.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover Overland Park for the Blue Valley Post and the Shawnee Mission Post. My work reporting on city government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the 6,500 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU!