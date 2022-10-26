Inside JCPRD: There’s still time to participate in fall and Halloween programs

JCPRD still has about a dozen programs that can contribute to your autumnal enjoyment, but you might want to hurry because several are almost full.

Candy and kids in costume are part of most of JCPRD’s Halloween programs, and many of these programs require advance registration.

New programs this year include Halloween at JCAHC for all ages on Halloween day where participants can trick-or-treat around the center and (for a small fee), participate in Creepy Crafts and/or Monster Mash dance class, and the Family Fun Bonfire Bash on Nov,. 4 at Meadowbrook Park’s Shelter #3, where participants with partake in nighttime geocaching in the park, have hot dogs over the fire, chips and smores.

Returning favorites include JamBOOree, which has a new name and a new location at Heritage Park’s Shelter #1, as well as an outdoor showing of the Disney film “Monsters Inc.;” the Mildale Farm Fall Fest and Lanesfield Historic Site Open House for all ages; and three remaining Public Hayride offerings for individuals and small family groups at the Oak Ridge Parklands on the north side of Shawnee Mission Park.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Little Critter’s Day Out – Creepy Critters (Ages 3-5), Ernie Miller Nature Center

Friday, Oct. 28

Creepy Crawly Halloween Party (Ages 2-5 with an Adult), Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse

JamBOOree (Ages 14 & Under), Heritage Park Shelter #1

Movies in the Park – Monsters Inc. (Rated G) – part of the JamBOOree event

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mildale Farm Fall Fest (All Ages)

Lanesfield School Fall Open House (All Ages), Lanesfield Historic Site

Monday, Oct. 31

Halloween at JCAHC (All Ages) Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center

Friday, Nov. 4

Family Fun Bonfire Bash (All Ages), Meadowbrook Park

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Let’s Talk Turkey (Ages 2-5), Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse

Saturday, Nov. 12

Public Hayride (Ages 3 & Older), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Friendsgiving (Ages 50 & Older), Meadowbrook Park & Clubhouse

Saturday, Nov. 19

Public Hayride (Ages 3 & Older), Oak Ridge Parklands in Shawnee Mission Park

In addition to Public Hayrides, JCPRD offers Fall Hayrides for organized groups by appointment, also at the Oak Ridge Parklands, through Nov. 20. Hayrides must be booked at least two weeks in advance, with several starting times offered on each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information, visit the website or call 913-831-3359 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A temporary outdoor artwork called “A Seat at the Table” is expected to be on display through at least early November, depending on weather and condition of the artwork. This piece was created by Kirsten Taylor, a multimedia artist and a student in the masters of fine arts program at Kansas State University, who served in JCPRD’s first-ever Art and Natural Resources Residency from Aug. 1 through October. Meant to bring attention to invasive plant species like bush honeysuckle and JCPRD’s ongoing efforts to combat them, the outdoor sculpture consists of a table with triangular tiles made of local clay harvested from Shawnee Mission Park, each featuring an impression of a plant from the tallgrass prairie region that flourishes when the invasive species, such as bush honeysuckle, are removed. The artwork is located 0.2 miles from the Orange Trail trailhead north of Shawnee Mission Park’s Marina parking lot along an unpaved, natural, surface with uneven terrain. An indoor and fully-accessible exhibit featuring photography telling the story of the making and intent behind the artwork will be located at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center through the end of the year.