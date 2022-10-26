Bonnie Lee Holtmeyer, 91, of Overland Park, passed away on October 23, 2022 at Stratford Commons.She was born on May 15, 1931 to Jack and Eula Gertrude (Beard) Hawk at Westphalia, MO. Bonnie worked as a Nurses Aide for several years.On June 9th, 1948, she married Frederick Holtmeyer in Miller County, MO, and they made their home in the Kansas City area.She was a member of The Church of God of Prophecy for many years and most recently a member of Calvary Chapel. She loved music, and Bonnie wrote and sang many of her own songs. She became a certified Sunday School Teacher in The Church of God of Prophecy.Bonnie is survived by son, Michael Holtmeyer (Dana), daughter, Katherine Woods, grandson, Stephen Woods, and brother Roger Hawk (Shirley). She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, in 2009, her parents, two sisters, a brother, and a son-in-law.