Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Retail

Liquor Store

Winner: unKCorked

unKCorked is Johnson’s County’s premier destination for wine enthusiasts, cocktail aficionados, and craft beer connoisseurs alike. With over 800 wines, more than 600 spirits, and a gigantic beer cave, unKCorked is sure to have everything you need! Our inventory is a revolving door of new products, so there is always something to catch your eye… and your taste buds. unKCorked is owned by two Certified Sommeliers with over 40 years of industry experience combined. Helping you find that perfect bottle is our passion, and the whole reason our store exists. When was the last time you went into a wine shop and the people knew enough to really listen and understand what you’re looking for? At unKCorked, that is our standard – you can always expect exceptional service, unique and delicious products, and an experience that will immediately make you a regular customer! Questions? Call them at 913-399-3037. See you all soon!

Furniture store

Winner: Furniture Mall of Kansas

At the Furniture Mall, we want you to find the joy of shopping again by making it EASY AND FUN to find everything you need for your home. Our commission-free home specialists will personally help you find just the style you want in the budget you need. Come explore and discover what makes you say, “Oh Yeah!”

Jeweler

Winner: Joslin’s Jewelry

Locally owned for over 40 years, Gary Joslin – and the entire Joslin family – is proud to have earned the trust of three generations of customers. Joslin’s is known as the go-to jewelers for repairs, resizing and resetting precious stones in more modern settings. Customers come back again and again – and refer their family and friends – because Joslin’s treats each customer with the respect and integrity they deserve while offering the best in fine jewelry, all at a fair price.

From wedding bands and one-of-a-kind engagement rings to birthday and anniversary gifts, Joslin’s has the finest diamond selection available and the know-how to help you find just the right jewelry to help make the special occasions of your life even more special.

Go to Joslinsjewelry.com or visit us at 95th and Antioch in Overland Park. Joslin’s is just minutes from Leawood, Olathe, Prairie Village, Mission Hills, Fairway and Roeland Park.

