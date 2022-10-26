  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Best of Johnson County 2022

Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Retail

unKCorked is the best liquor store in Johnson County, according to Best of Johnson County voters!

We’re in the process of unveiling the big winners in the inaugural Best of Johnson County, which saw nearly 90,000 votes for the best of the best in 80 categories.

On Monday, we announced the winners in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation categories.