Your Mortgage: Fountain First Down

The fine print:

– If client locks their initial rate on a purchase loan between 10/17/22 and 12/31/22 client’s loan is eligible for the promotional offer.

– The promotional offer will effectively reduce the rate by 1% for the first year of the mortgage; a custodial escrow account will be funded by the lender-paid credit, up to a maximum amount of $9,500, and funds will be dispersed from the escrow account to the investor to account for the difference in interest during buydown period.

– Offer valid on primary residences only. Offer not valid on refinance loans or third-party mortgage broker loans. Offer valid on fixed-rate

conventional conforming and government loans in retail channels.