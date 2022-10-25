  Kyle Palmer  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Fall scene at Shawnee Mission Park

Despite the weather whiplash over the past few days, it's still very much fall, as this scene from Shawnee Mission Park proves. Image via @JCPRDparks Twitter account.

Hey there, Johnson County! Let’s start this Tuesday off right.

Forecast: 🌤️ High: 57, Low: 39. Cloudy early, then gradually clearing after that. Mostly clear by evening. 

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer, editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post. I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.