  Lucie Krisman  - 2022 Elections

Johnson County early voting has begun — Here’s what you need to know

Johnson County voter turnout

Several in-person advanced polling sties opened on Saturday, Oct. 22. File photo.

Advance voting officially began in Johnson County last week, with options for voting early both by mail and in person now available.

The bottom line: The Nov. 8 general election is just over three weeks away, but if you can’t make it to the polls that day or want to cast a ballot early, there are ways to vote beforehand.

