Advance voting officially began in Johnson County last week, with options for voting early both by mail and in person now available.
The bottom line: The Nov. 8 general election is just over three weeks away, but if you can’t make it to the polls that day or want to cast a ballot early, there are ways to vote beforehand.
- For Johnson Countians, the Nov. 8 ballot includes races for local, state and federal offices, as well as two constitutional amendment questions.
What you need to know about voting early in JoCo
In-person early voting: Johnson County offers 16 early voting locations across the county — most of which are open until Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day.
- Johnson County Election Office officials estimate each voter will take about seven to 10 minutes to vote in person this year, based on the length of the ballot (a sample of which can be viewed by entering your voting information here).
- Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, but specific hours for each location can be found here.
- Remember to bring a government-issued ID (such as a driver’s license) to vote in person, whether it’s in advance or on Nov. 8.
- Johnson Countians can vote early in person at the following locations:
Voting by mail: Registered Johnson County voters can apply for a mailed ballot here, which must be done by Nov. 1. Voters can return their mail-in ballot in one of the following ways:
- Mail it to the Johnson County Election Office at 2101 East Kansas City Rd., postmarked by Nov. 8.
- Bring it to any in-person voting location during voting hours.
- Bring it to any polling place in the county on Election Day, Nov. 8.
- Drop it off at any of the nine secure ballot boxes throughout the county before 7 p.m. on Election Day. Drop box locations can be found here.
Key dates for voting in Johnson County
Here are the dates and times to keep in mind as you consider when and how to cast your vote:
- On Oct. 29, seven more advance voting locations will open, following the nine that opened this past Saturday.
- Nov. 1 marks the last day to request an advance mail-in ballot.
- Nov. 8, Election Day itself, is the last opportunity to return advance ballots, either by mail or in person. Ballots mailed after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
- On Nov. 8, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your voting location here.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1