  Lucie Krisman  - Economy

Johnson County allocates $10M in federal COVID relief — Here’s where the money’s going

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners has approved roughly $10 million toward community programs to help sectors that struggled fiscally during the COVID-19 pandemic — including small businesses. Above, a shop in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

Johnson County intends to use roughly $10 million in federal funding as the latest form of COVID-19 relief aimed at sectors of the local economy hit especially hard by the pandemic, including small businesses.

Driving the news: At its latest meeting last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved this latest allocation of COVID-19 relief funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, or ARPRA, the massive $1.9 trillion aide package championed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in the spring of 2021.

