The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners has approved roughly $10 million toward community programs to help sectors that struggled fiscally during the COVID-19 pandemic — including small businesses. Above, a shop in downtown Overland Park. File photo.
Johnson County intends to use roughly $10 million in federal funding as the latest form of COVID-19 relief aimed at sectors of the local economy hit especially hard by the pandemic, including small businesses.
Driving the news: At its latest meeting last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved this latest allocation of COVID-19 relief funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, or ARPRA, the massive $1.9 trillion aide package championed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in the spring of 2021.
Overall, Johnson County received more than $117 million in ARPRA funds, and county officials say they have so far allocated about $85 million of that.
The details: The allocation approved last week includes roughly $7 million toward community investment programs that are aimed at helping struggling small businesses in Johnson County, which includes the child care sector.
Through these programs, 350 small businesses and child care-focused businesses in Johnson County will be eligible for a $20,000 grant.
Businesses will be eligible if they opened before March 1, 2019, they employ less than 50 people and they have at least a 25% loss in revenue from 2019 to 2021.
In addition to the direct funding, the county will also provide businesses with resources like counseling, training and business workshops to help them grow.
What else: The funding also puts roughly $2 million towards addressing housing and food insecurity.
The money will go towards programs that provide case management services for people in immediate need of food, clothing and other necessities.
The county estimates these programs will serve roughly 4,000 Johnson Countians.
Another thing: Some of the money approved last week will go towards county-operated safety programs.
It also includes $120,000 toward the My Resource Connection mobile app, which connects people to resources like housing support and transportation.
The board also approved $100,000 toward a renovated Midwest Center for Mental Wellness facility and $35,000 toward technology needs from the Regional Homeland Security Coordinating Committee — which handles regional homeland security issues on the local level.
What they’re saying: “Many residents and small businesses in our community continue to struggle from the effects of COVID-19,” said Deputy County Manager Maury Thompson. “Using federal COVID funds granted to Johnson County for various community programs will only help to strengthen our community as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”
Where the board landed: The board unanimously approved the allocations for housing and food insecurity.
Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft voted against the small business and childcare-focused funding, and Ashcraft alone voted against the allocations toward safety programs.
“I do not disagree that there are needs in all of these areas,” Ashcraft said. “My hesitancy here is based on the material we’ve received. I’ve looked at it closely, and I’m not sure I have the full understanding and comfort with the programmatic controls, the metrics and the outcomes that we’re trying to establish.”
