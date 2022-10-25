  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Gerald Uppman

Gerald “Jerry” Holte Uppman died Oct. 20, 2022, of complications from prostate cancer. He was 93. He was devoted to his wife and children and provided for them by working for 29 years as an advertising executive at WDAF-TV. A gifted amateur musician, Jerry played guitar and banjo in several local bands and often entertained in nursing homes.

Jerry was born August 2, 1929, the oldest of the five children of Gus and Stella Uppman. He grew up in Minneapolis during the Depression, surviving a serious childhood bout with pneumonia. After high school, he and three friends took the quintessential American road trip to California in a 1931 Chevrolet Jerry bought from his dad for $175. They lived on apple butter, patched constant flat tires, and slept in jails or under the car until they ran out of money and went home.