Gerald Uppman

Jerry was born August 2, 1929, the oldest of the five children of Gus and Stella Uppman. He grew up in Minneapolis during the Depression, surviving a serious childhood bout with pneumonia. After high school, he and three friends took the quintessential American road trip to California in a 1931 Chevrolet Jerry bought from his dad for $175. They lived on apple butter, patched constant flat tires, and slept in jails or under the car until they ran out of money and went home.

Gerald “Jerry” Holte Uppman died Oct. 20, 2022, of complications from prostate cancer. He was 93. He was devoted to his wife and children and provided for them by working for 29 years as an advertising executive at WDAF-TV. A gifted amateur musician, Jerry played guitar and banjo in several local bands and often entertained in nursing homes.

He attended the American Institute of the Air in Minneapolis and became an announcer at KSJB in Jamestown, North Dakota (“Six-ten on your radio dial, CBS for the top of the nation”). In 1951 he was drafted and, because he could type 60 words per minute, earned a spot in the Army Signal Corps. He served for two years and spent time in Korea. After returning home, he met his future wife, Marilyn Meier, on a blind date in Fargo. They were married 62 years and had three children. Jerry described the early years of his young family as the best time of his life.

Jerry was an active member of Colonial Church in Prairie Village. He served as a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 92. He played music nearly every day of his life. In retirement, he and Marilyn traveled often to traditional jazz festivals, ragtime festivals, and often to Paris.

Jerry was curious, affable, patient, creative, and private. He loved cars and the key of G. He had an excellent baritone singing voice. He survived Marilyn’s death in 2018 with courage and aplomb, but his family could tell how much he missed her.

Jerry leaves behind his sister Joyce Wilkin; his brothers Gordon Uppman and Steve Uppman (Faye); his children John, Susie, and Elizabeth (Chucho); his grandchildren Matt, Julia, Erin, and Lucia; and many other relatives and friends. A memorial service is planned for some time in December at Colonial Church, 7039 Mission Rd., Prairie Village, KS 66208. Please send memorial gifts to Cross-Lines, Friends of Chamber Music, or Friends of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. The family can never thank Faye Uppman enough for her compassionate, tender care during Jerry’s final days.