Where exactly? The Big Biscuit’s newest franchise is set to take over the former Don Chilito’s restaurant at 7017 Johnson Drive.

The Big Biscuit , a Prairie Village-based breakfast and lunch chain, plans to make some major changes to its prospective Mission location .

The details: A renovated, fenced-in patio is on the top of Big Biscuit’s list for exterior improvements, according to plans presented Monday night to the Mission Planning Commission.

It will be a covered patio, with new landscaping nearby and a new sign at the Johnson Drive entrance.

The sign is anticipated to feature small trees and shrubs, according to city documents.

A new dumpster enclosure in the rear, an updated roof line and a backdoor access ramp are also part of the renovation plans.

What else: Due to site challenges, Big Biscuit will have 49 parking spaces when the building capacity calls for 71 — one of several variances required for the project to move forward.

After about an hour of discussion, the planning commission approved the site plan with 48 parking spaces and three ADA parking spaces.

Planning Commissioner Cynthia Smith said she was uncomfortable with the amount of variances Big Biscuit asked for, particularly the parking.

Commissioner Megan Cullinane said while she agreed with Smith’s sentiment, Big Biscuit is trying to preserve as much of an aging building as possible — and at a challenging location.

Key quote: “I guess I do really appreciate that it’s not the most beautiful building in the world,” Smith said. “They are preserving something that has been there for a long time and has a long history.”

More about Big Biscuit in Mission

The breakfast and lunch restaurant originally hoped to open in the old Don Chilito’s spot this past summer, but Chad Offerdahl, president of The Big Biscuit, told the Post in an August interview that supply chain delays pushed the opening back to winter.

Background: Don Chilito’s closed in December 2021 after 50 years in business.