  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Big Biscuit plans major renovations for new Mission location

The Big Biscuit

The Big Biscuit, a Prairie Village-based restaurant chain specializing in breakfast and lunch, is planning for patio and landscaping changes at the new Mission location in the former Don Chilito's space. Photo via The Big Biscuit Facebook.

The Big Biscuit, a Prairie Village-based breakfast and lunch chain, plans to make some major changes to its prospective Mission location.

Where exactly? The Big Biscuit’s newest franchise is set to take over the former Don Chilito’s restaurant at 7017 Johnson Drive.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.