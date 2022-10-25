Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Home services & supplies

Yesterday we kicked off the process of unveiling the winners and runners up in the inaugural Best of Johnson County by announcing the best of the best in the arts, entertainment and recreation .

Roofing company

Winner: Century Roofing

Century Roofing takes great pride in having installed quality roofs across Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area for the past 32 years. As a woman-owned business, customer satisfaction is our number one priority. Our customers can trust our experienced staff to get them a great price on a quality roof that matches their project needs. Century Roofing is humbled and grateful to have been voted the best roofing company in Johnson County by our customer base. Our service and staff have always set us apart from the competition, and we believe this recognition proves that. Call us or fill out a submittal form on our website today so that we can help you on your next roofing project!

Plumber

Winner: Anthony Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Anthony Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electric is proud to be named the Best Plumbing Company in Johnson County! With over 70 years of service to the community, they’ve built a reputation of trust and expertise. Anthony’s plumbing services include tankless water heaters, sump pump installation, water filtration systems, water softening, garbage disposers, plumbing repair, drain cleaning, pipe bursting sewer replacement, toilet repair and more. Every Anthony PHCE technician receives 100 hours of training each year, ensuring they’re up-to-date on all the latest techniques and tools for your plumbing needs. Their commitment to their customers and community remains consistent since 1951. They are the technicians you can trust with your house keys!

HVAC Company

Winner: Anthony Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric

Anthony Plumbing Heating Cooling and Electric is proud to be named the Best Heating and Cooling Company in Johnson County! With over 70 years of service to the community, they’ve built a reputation of trust and expertise. From annual maintenance, to repairs and even HVAC system replacements, their technicians are prepared to take care of your heating and cooling needs. Every Anthony PHCE technician receives 100 hours of training each year, ensuring they’re up-to-date on all the latest techniques and tools for AC and furnace repair and installation. Their commitment to their customers and community remains consistent since 1951. They are the technicians you can trust with your house keys!

Pest control

Winner: Joshua’s Pest Control

At Joshua’s Pest Control, our team works to improve the quality of life for our customers, team, and community.

We’re more than a pest control company – we’re your neighbors. Every day, we work to make our community a better place, from fighting pests to doing volunteer work. You’ll find we’re raising the bar in the pest control industry because our business is about more than the bottom line – it’s about helping people.

