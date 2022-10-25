Bee Organized: The struggle is real

The tables were turned recently when Bee Organized co-founder, Kristen Christian, recently found herself struggling with disarray in her own home. Even though Kristen is the co-owner of a successful national professional organizing company, she’s the first to admit that she too can be a “hot mess” from time to time. The truth is, life became challenging and crazy and her home reflected the chaos…she needed help! Take a listen to Kristen’s authentic and very raw message below…

Having worked with thousands of clients over the years, it’s become very clear to us that our biggest competition is our clients themselves. They know they need help, but they’re worried about what others may think and are too embarrassed to expose the private spaces of their home and life. We are all human, and we can relate! In fact, we have a story to tell from our own Hive.



A candid moment of truth from Kristen Christian

If this message resonates with you, you are not alone. Choosing to seek professional help is a very personal decision. While working alongside our clients, our work becomes intimate. We sometimes learn and see things that even their closest friends don’t know about them. Our clients open their homes and hearts to us, which can make them feel exposed and vulnerable – we do not take this honor lightly.

Our Bees make the difference by meeting the client where they’re at, not passing judgment, and letting them know they’re not alone in the struggle. Our superpower may be organizing, but our true purpose is transforming lives, one Hive at a time!

Are you on the fence about calling in a professional to clear the clutter and help you get organized? We all love a good DIY project sometimes and doing it yourself can be very satisfying, and may even save you money. The reality is, many home organizing projects may require help from a pro. So how do you know if you should tackle the project on your own?

Ask yourself these six simple questions before you dive into your next project or click here to learn more…

What is my End Goal? Do I Feel Stuck in the Process? Do I Have the Skills to Organize Myself? Do I Have the Time to Organize Myself? Am I Coming Up on a Deadline? Will I Really Finish the Project After I Start It?

We can’t always control the curveballs that life throws our way, but we can control accepting help or not. We all need a reminder to give ourselves grace and let go of perfectionism, and that organization is a journey, not a destination. We can all do hard things, sometimes we just need a little help from our friends.

Our friendly Bees are ready to help if needed, just give us a BUZZ…it would be our HONOR to help you Simplify Your Hive!

