Where exactly? The new Aqua-Tots will be in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center off Nall Avenue at 5364 W. 95th Street.

Aqua-Tots , an Arizona-based swim school company focused on water safety and drowning prevention, plans to open a second Kansas City metro location early next year in Prairie Village.

The shopping center is undergoing a larger renovation to update its facade.

This renovation will feature a remodel of a Kansas City Ballet campus, too, as the school expands its Prairie Village footprint.

Opening details: Kayla McPherson, an Aqua-Tots local marketing coordinator, told the Post the swim club plans to open its 5,400-square-foot location in Prairie Village in early January.

The other metro location is in Olathe at 11943 S. Strang Line Road.

McPherson said the Prairie Village location will allow Aqua-Tots to expand its Prairie Village footprint in a new market.

Key quote: “We’ve been in the Kansas City area since 2018 and we’ve seen a lot of growth,” McPherson said. “It’s time to reach another part of the city and help with the drowning prevention initiative.”

What Aqua-Tots Prairie Village will offer

McPherson said Aqua-Tots Prairie Village will focus on teaching swimming lessons to kids between the ages of four months and 12 years old with a special emphasis on water safety and drowning prevention.

Families can choose group lesson packages from one to six days a week.

Swim lessons will be taught year-round at the indoor facility, McPherson said.

Lessons start at $119 a month for one lesson per week, and increase in price from there.

Special offer: McPherson said families who sign up before Dec. 31 will get a discount bringing their first three months to $99 each.

Online enrollment will go live soon, but families can send an email to prairievillageinfo@aqua-tots.com.

What they’re saying: “Drowning is a really big cause — usually said to be the primary cause — of accidental death of children in the U.S.,” McPherson said. “It’s our job to come alongside parents and educate them about drowning prevention and water safety year-round.”