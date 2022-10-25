Opening details: Kayla McPherson, an Aqua-Tots local marketing coordinator, told the Post the swim club plans to open its 5,400-square-foot location in Prairie Village in early January.
The other metro location is in Olathe at 11943 S. Strang Line Road.
McPherson said the Prairie Village location will allow Aqua-Tots to expand its Prairie Village footprint in a new market.
Key quote: “We’ve been in the Kansas City area since 2018 and we’ve seen a lot of growth,” McPherson said. “It’s time to reach another part of the city and help with the drowning prevention initiative.”
What they’re saying: “Drowning is a really big cause — usually said to be the primary cause — of accidental death of children in the U.S.,” McPherson said. “It’s our job to come alongside parents and educate them about drowning prevention and water safety year-round.”
