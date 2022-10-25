  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Aqua-Tots, swim school with focus on water safety, to open in Prairie Village

Aqua-Tots Prairie Village

Aqua-Tots, an Arizona-based swim school chain, is moving into Prairie Village in January. Photo courtesy Aqua-Tots.

Aqua-Tots, an Arizona-based swim school company focused on water safety and drowning prevention, plans to open a second Kansas City metro location early next year in Prairie Village.

Where exactly? The new Aqua-Tots will be in the Meadowbrook Shopping Center off Nall Avenue at 5364 W. 95th Street.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.