Let’s get another week going! Kyle here, with your Monday setup.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 69, Low: 43. Rain showers throughout the day, starting late morning. 1-2 inches possible.
Public Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and, among other items, will consider a measure authorizing nearly $12 million bonds to help fund various infrastructure projects.
- The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. tonight and, among other things, will consider approving a pilot incentive program for para-educators and second shift custodians.
- The Merriam City Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will finalize a deal to transfer land to Johnson County Library ahead of the construction of the new Merriam Plaza library branch.
- The Mission Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. tonight and will get a first look at a plan for a new Big Biscuit on the site of the former Don Chilito’s on Johnson Drive.
Noteworthy
- Twin brothers from Shawnee face several criminal charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and another man paralyzed in Kansas City’s Northland last week. [Kansas City Star]
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week voted 6-1 to increase the budget for Johnson County Transit by approximately $2.9 million. [Fox 4]
- Megan Herrington, a Blue Valley North High School alumna, has been named an “Outstanding Senior” this semester at Tulsa University. Herrington, a chemical engineering major, is involved in a number of campus organizations, including Peer Mentors and Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honors society.
