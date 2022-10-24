Westwood lays out 4 scenarios for future of former Westwood View, church site and city hall

The city of Westwood is asking residents to take an online survey to provide feedback on the future of two sites on Rainbow Boulevard that used to be home to an elementary school and church, respectively, as well as long-contemplated city hall renovations.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Shawnee Mission School District is likely to sell the old Westwood View building and land to the city of Westwood. The district is likely to sell the building and land, but not specifically to the city.

The upshot: There are four scenarios outlined in a letter written by Mayor David Waters that contemplate different uses of the site of the former Westwood View Elementary, the neighboring property of the former Westwood Christian Church site at 5050 Rainbow Boulevard, as well as the future of the municipal facilities just a few blocks down the road.

Westwood has yet to formally discuss any of the four prospective ideas and is seeking public input prior to the first anticipated discussion at a Nov. 10 city council work session.

Background: The city has been contemplating for years potential uses for the sites in question, including separate studies in 2015 and 2021 by the Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel, in addition to a 2017 comprehensive plan and a 2022 city facilities assessment.

Where exactly: The two sites being scrutinized sit at 5050 Rainbow Boulevard, the site of the former Westwood Christian Church, and 2511 W. 50th Street, the former Westwood View Elementary, which the Shawnee Mission School District still owns.

State of play: The old Westwood View building will be used temporarily starting this January as a school for students from Rushton Elementary in Mission while that school undergoes a full rebuild that is expected to take until at least the end of 2024.

After that, Waters’ letter states, the district is likely to sell the old Westwood View building.

A full version of Waters’ letter can be read in this embedded link below.

Key quote: “If Westwood desires to itself control the future of development on the former Westwood View site (outside of utilizing zoning controls), then the city will likely need to acquire the property itself, or otherwise find a path working with others to acquire and utilize the property,” the letter reads on page 10.

More details: In addition to the Westwood View site and 5050 Rainbow Boulevard, the city’s facilities assessment found current repairs at city hall would cost a minimum of $4-5 million.

Waters’ letter outlines four scenarios on ways to handle the two sites on Rainbow, as well as city hall repairs.

The possibilities: Scenario A locates a new city hall near 50th and Rainbow, Westwood acquires the former school site, develops and expands park — for an estimated $20 to $24 million.

In scenario B, the police department is located on a property at 47th and Adams, 50th and Rainbow is used for development, and the city acquires the former school site all for an estimated $22 to $26 million.

In scenario C, a new city hall is built at its current location as a mixed-use development, the city acquires the former school site, uses 5050 Rainbow as a development site and puts the police department at 47th and Adams, at an estimated cost of $23 to $27 million.

And scenario, D — the least expensive alternative — contemplates a renovation of city hall that creates a parcel immediately to the south, acquisition of the former school site and using 5050 Rainbow for a yet-to-be-determined development for a total of $13 to $15 million.

How to provide Westwood feedback

The city put out an online survey, found here, to be completed before Nov. 3.