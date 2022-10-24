  Juliana Garcia  - Westwood

Westwood lays out 4 scenarios for future of former Westwood View, church site and city hall

Westwood land use

Westwood is asking residents for input on how to handle the future of the former Westwood View Elementary site, above, the former Westwood Christian Church site at 5050 Rainbow Boulevard and the future of municipal facilities. File photo.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Shawnee Mission School District is likely to sell the old Westwood View building and land to the city of Westwood. The district is likely to sell the building and land, but not specifically to the city.

The city of Westwood is asking residents to take an online survey to provide feedback on the future of two sites on Rainbow Boulevard that used to be home to an elementary school and church, respectively, as well as long-contemplated city hall renovations.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.