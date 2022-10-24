  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL program assists with workforce development needs and supply chain challenges

Key government officials spoke at JCCC’s CDL training facility on how the College can assist with supply chain challenges and workforce needs. Pictured L to R: Secretary Walsh; Raymond Hockman, JCCC CDL graduate and Dot Foods driver; Elisa Waldman, JCCC Vice President of Workforce Development and Continuing Education; and Representative Sharice Davids.

On October 19, JCCC welcomed government officials to our Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility to discuss the College’s role in alleviating supply chain challenges and meeting workforce needs, especially in the trucking industry. JCCC is committed to helping address these economic challenges by guiding students to high demand careers through skilled training opportunities like the CDL program.

Working with the federal government to highlight economic solutions