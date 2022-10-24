Updates from Johnson County Community College: CDL program assists with workforce development needs and supply chain challenges

On October 19, JCCC welcomed government officials to our Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility to discuss the College’s role in alleviating supply chain challenges and meeting workforce needs, especially in the trucking industry. JCCC is committed to helping address these economic challenges by guiding students to high demand careers through skilled training opportunities like the CDL program.

At the visit, Representative Sharice Davids and U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh saw firsthand how educational institutions are key to supporting the future of workforce development.

“The Johnson County Community College’s CDL training program is a proven example of how public-private partnerships and strengthening our workforce development system are critical tools to bolstering our supply chain and rebuilding our trucking workforce,” said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

While touring the CDL program, Davids and Secretary Walsh joined JCCC instructors for a truck driving training demonstration. Following the ride, the two officials met with current students, program graduates and faculty members. The students shared details about their backgrounds, involvement with the program and plans after graduation.

More about JCCC’s CDL program

JCCC’s CDL program combines classroom learning and behind-the-wheel training to prepare students to pass the CDL exam in either Kansas or Missouri. Through our accelerated program, classes are offered in the evenings and weekends. This flexibility makes it easy for students to complete their training while maintaining a fulltime job.

JCCC has a reputation for producing career-ready graduates. The CDL program boasts an impressive 96% graduation rate and many of those graduates secure high-paying positions after completing the program. With a low student-to-instructor ratio of 4:1, JCCC’s CDL program is a leader in training safe, licensed drivers to meet the needs of businesses in our community and beyond.

“Our work as a regional partner addressing workforce development challenges is core to our mission at JCCC. It continues to be our privilege to guide students towards success in new careers as CDL drivers – a high demand, high wage occupation that supports our country’s supply chain needs,” said Dr. Andy Bowne, JCCC President.

Connecting students with lifechanging careers

JCCC’s CDL training program is the first step to hitting the road toward a fulfilling career in the booming commercial trucking industry. Whether a student is following their first career path or switching gears down the road, JCCC’s CDL program prepares them for success.

“I needed a career change and had been eyeing driving a semi for a while, but I couldn’t afford other programs,” said Raymond Hockman, JCCC CDL graduate and Dot Foods driver. “I came across JCCC’s program, and found it offered flexibility for training where I was able to keep my regular job and attend class on nights and weekends. This degree translated into a six-figure job. I cannot say anything negative about my experience.”

Learn more about JCCC’s CDL program and the exciting opportunities that await!