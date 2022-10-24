  Roxie Hammill  - Elections

Johnson County says more election workers may have had personal data compromised

Johnson County election lawsuit

Johnson County officials say more than 1,300 election workers may have had personal data compromised following the arrest of the CEO of an election management software company whose product the county uses. File photo.

More Johnson County poll workers than previously thought may have had their Social Security numbers, drivers license numbers or both exposed in the ongoing case involving Konnech, an election management software company whose CEO was recently arrested.

Driving the news: The county manager’s office Monday afternoon said officials discovered over the weekend that 1,319 election workers will have to be notified that their data may have been compromised.