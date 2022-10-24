James Stewart IV

James Alfred Stewart, IV, 72, of Lenexa, KS, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 AM with Funeral Mass following at 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 25, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd Lenexa, KS 66215. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Boy Scouts of America or the Attention Deficit Disorder Association.

Jim was born April 19, 1950, in Kansas City, MO to James, III and Sally (Johnson) Stewart. Jim was an agent for Farmers Insurance from 1978 to 2019 when he retired. Jim met his loving wife in 1973 by shooting her a piece sign while working at Kelly’s in Westport and have been together ever since. He was heavily involved in his sons lives and was the Troup Leader for the Boy Scouts of America Troup 199. Jim’s hobbies included barbecuing, skiing, hot tubing, messing with his aquariums, hiking with buddies, building his own canoe with friends, traveling to all his grandkid’s events, and the annual summer father son canoe trip. Jim was a runner until his knees forced him to turn his running into long walks with his wife and dogs. At the encouragement of his wife, he fell in love with ballroom dancing, working very hard to perfect his moves. In the evening after 7 pm you could find him with a glass of wine, a fire, and his dog out on the back deck enjoying the evening and, if you were lucky, you might have gotten a text or two from him during this time.