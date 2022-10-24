  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Frank DeCoursey

Frank DeCoursey, 79, of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2022. Frank was a loving husband, devoted father and proud grandfather. He leaves his wife Anne, daughter Molly and walking companion Duke at home. He leaves his son Dan, daughter-in-law Karla and grandchildren Lea and Ian of San Diego. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m., and a memorial mass at 11 a.m., at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas. Live streaming of the service will be available at https://stannpv.org/frankdecoursey.

On September 13, 1943, Frank was born to Frank (“Duke”) DeCoursey and Ruth Dugan DeCoursey in Wichita, Kansas. He attended Kapaun High School, where he met Anne Villepigue DeCoursey. Anne remembers how excited she was when she got the chance to dance with Frank at a Kapaun-Mount Carmel sock hop. In high school Frank and Anne became lifelong friends with Tom and Carol Sweeney. Both Tom and Frank played football, but we have been told that Tom was a little better. Frank and Anne quickly developed a special bond after the passing of Frank’s mother and Anne’s father. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage.