The memorial service for Constance “Connie” Bonovich will be held October 27 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 2:00 PM. with visitation at 1:30 p.m. Connie passed away peacefully after an extended illness on October 15, 2022. Special thanks to Al-Ola A. Abdallah, M.D. and his staff at the University of Kansas Medical Center for their excellent care.

Born on May 6, 1946, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, Connie was the daughter of the late Lois and Vernon Calkins. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Northern Michigan University and Masters Degree at the University of Kansas. During her teaching career she especially enjoyed junior high math. She was also employed by MOPUB, Sprint and Wayside Waifs (animal rescue). Her many passions included ice skating, art, crafting, pet rescue, learning and being a friend to others. She was an avid dog-lover, but in her final years her faithful companion was “Miss Kitty”. She had been a member of several churches and enjoyed many years of active service at Unity Church of Overland Park.