Family Entertainment

Winner: Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead

The Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead is a popular family attraction where you can experience Kansas farm life in the early 1900s.Visitors of all ages enjoy hundreds of farm and prairie animals, learning about growing flowers and vegetables, experiencing a Kanza Indian encampment and a one-room schoolhouse and taking a stroll through Main Street’s shops and parlors. The Farmstead also features opportunities to catch a fish in the fishing pond, feed some baby goats and take a horse-drawn carriage ride. There are plenty of places to play, and special events like Pumpkin Hollow, Movie Nights and Georgia’s Chicken Run bring even more fun and excitement to the Farmstead!

Live Entertainment

Winner: Theatre in the Park

Celebrating its 53rd Season in 2022, The Theatre in the Park continues a summer theatre tradition that has entertained audiences for generations. The Theatre shares the magic of live theatre with young and old alike and draws patrons from throughout the Greater Kansas City area. Theatre in the Park provides creative challenges for production staffs (Directors, Choreographers, Designers), hundreds of performers (actors, orchestra, crew), as well as many employment opportunities for area residents. After more than half a century, Theatre in the Park looks forward to creating marvelous experiences FOR the community BY the community for decades to come! Visit TIP online at theatreinthepark.org.

Museum:

Winner: Johnson County Museum

The Johnson County Museum offers innovative and engaging exhibitions and programs that spark excitement about history and inspire learners of all ages. Featuring permanent and special exhibits, the 1950s All-Electric House, Kidscape (a children’s history experience), educational and public programming, and more, the museum is a site to learn about the history of Johnson County, the region, and the suburban experience. The museum’s historic collections include more than one million photographs, 20,000 3-D artifacts, and 300 cubic feet of archival material. The museum operates two sites – Lanesfield Historic Site in Edgerton, Kansas, and the main museum in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park. In 2022, the Johnson County Museum celebrated its 55th anniversary and received national accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums. National accreditation demonstrates our commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Museum Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, veterans, and students, $4 for children ages 1 through 17, and free for children under 1. Members always get in for free! Learn more and plan your visit at jcprd.com/museum.

Park

Winner: Shawnee Mission Park

Initially dedicated in 1964, Shawnee Mission Park has been called a true jewel of Johnson County and is among the most-visited parks in Kansas. Shawnee Mission Park encompasses 1,655 acres and includes a 120-acre lake with swimming beach and marina, 11 shelters, numerous picnic areas, nature trails, play areas, an archery range, a 44-acre dog off-leash area, an 18-hole disc golf course, a radio-controlled flying area, mountain biking and hiking trails, equestrian trails, and is home to Theatre in the Park. The recently-refurbished eastern park entrance features John Barkley Plaza, honoring JCPRD’s first superintendent. This plaza provides a meeting point from which to explore all the wonderful things that Shawnee Mission Park has to offer. The park draws over 1.6 million visitors a year. Not bad for a park that editorial page naysayers originally said was “too far from population centers” and would never be used!

Public Event:

Winner: Old Shawnee Days

Each year Old Shawnee Days marks the start of summer during the first weekend in June for thousands of families who enjoy this amazing weekend-long Midwest celebration. Old Shawnee Days includes free concerts, carnival rides, vendors and the annual Ticket to Fun at the Shawnee Town 1929 Farmstead. Saturday morning includes one of the largest parades in Kansas in beautiful downtown Shawnee. Enjoy free admission all weekend long for concerts and entertainment the whole family can enjoy!

