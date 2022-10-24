  Roxie Hammill  - 2022 Elections

Here’s your voter primer for 2 Kansas amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Kansas voters will decide on two amendment questions on Nov. 8.

The constitutional work isn’t done yet for Kansas voters.

Now that the excitement has died down from the August primary question on abortion, voters are being asked to again consider changes to Kansas’ core document.