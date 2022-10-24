5 to Try: What’s the best Vietnamese food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍜

Pardon the dad joke pun, but we’re just that excited to get our readers’ suggestions for best Vietnamese dining in and around Johnson County.

This week’s “5 to Try” should be un-pho-gettable.

Of course, that starts with pho, the quintessential Vietnamese dish. The hearty soup is perfect for this time of year in the Midwest, and we’d love to know where we can sample some of that spicy broth.

But you might also like to give us recommendations for other go-to dishes, including fried rice, spring rolls or bánh mì.

How to tell us your picks for best Vietnamese food in JoCo

We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

