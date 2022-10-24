5 to Try: What’s the best Vietnamese food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍜

This "5 to Try" list is going to be pho good. The pork pho at Pho Vietnam in Overland Park. Image via Google.
This week’s “5 to Try” should be un-pho-gettable.
Pardon the dad joke pun, but we’re just that excited to get our readers’ suggestions for best Vietnamese dining in and around Johnson County.
Of course, that starts with pho, the quintessential Vietnamese dish. The hearty soup is perfect for this time of year in the Midwest, and we’d love to know where we can sample some of that spicy broth.
But you might also like to give us recommendations for other go-to dishes, including fried rice, spring rolls or bánh mì.
How to tell us your picks for best Vietnamese food in JoCo
We typically take recommendations up through Wednesday of each week.
To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1