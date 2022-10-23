  Mike Frizzell  - Merriam

Merriam Police seek help investigating stabbing death at apartment

Police on the scene of deadly stabbing in Merriam.

Merriam police officers mark off the crime scene at King's Cove Apartments of I-35 late Friday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Merriam Police have requested the assistance of other Kansas City area law enforcement agencies in investigating a stabbing death late Friday night.

Officers were called to the King’s Cove Apartments at  7334 Royalty Way just after 11 p.m. Friday for a reported disturbance.