Merriam Police seek help investigating stabbing death at apartment

Officers were called to the King’s Cove Apartments at 7334 Royalty Way just after 11 p.m. Friday for a reported disturbance.

Merriam Police have requested the assistance of other Kansas City area law enforcement agencies in investigating a stabbing death late Friday night.

The caller was reported to be the victim, who told dispatchers that someone had come into his second-floor apartment and stabbed him several times.

“When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man, later identified as Charles Thomas Dillon, who had been stabbed,” Merriam Police spokesperson Captain Troy Duvanel said in a news release Saturday.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and Overland Park firefighters attempted life-saving measures, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Duvanel confirms that Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Merriam detectives have requested activation of the KC Metro Squad to help with the investigation.

The Metro Squad is made up of investigators from across the six-county, two-state metropolitan area.

If you have tips about Merriam stabbing

Metro Squad investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or possibly has information about the incident to call them at 913-322-5500 extension 5581 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.