Your Community: Writers Conference highlights craft and creativity

After two years hosting the conference online, Johnson County Library is delighted to welcome writers back to the newly refreshed Central Resource Library for the Writers Conference, Nov. 17-19. Participants will share ideas and inspiration, meet with authors and other creatives and have a chance to network and learn from each other.

“Part of our purpose statement for the conference is that we build community,” said Helen Hokanson, the reference librarian who spearheads local writers programming. “Just coming back in person, we feel we are getting our mojo back.”