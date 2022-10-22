Your Community: Writers Conference highlights craft and creativity

“Part of our purpose statement for the conference is that we build community,” said Helen Hokanson, the reference librarian who spearheads local writers programming. “Just coming back in person, we feel we are getting our mojo back.”

After two years hosting the conference online, Johnson County Library is delighted to welcome writers back to the newly refreshed Central Resource Library for the Writers Conference, Nov. 17-19. Participants will share ideas and inspiration, meet with authors and other creatives and have a chance to network and learn from each other.

The conference will feature the book Creative Acts for Curious People, with the subtitle “How to Think, Create and Lead in Unconventional Ways.” This collection was curated by Sarah Stein Greenberg of Stanford’s design institute. Attendees will receive a free copy of the book, and Greenberg will attend the Library event.

“This is a book of exercises designed to get you looking at the world in a different way,” Hokanson said. “As writers, that’s something we are always trying to do.”

This year’s conference kicked off with “Pre-Game” celebration on Sept. 22, where writers could pick up their free book at Central and register if they hadn’t already. Those who couldn’t make it to that event can retrieve the book at Central before the conference, while supplies last.

Conference registrants are invited to respond to a writers’ prompt from the book and post it to the JOCO Writes blog. Some of the best entries will be shared at the Nov. 17 kickoff.

This year’s theme is “Art For Impact.” Works by artist Patricia Streeper will be on display at Central. Participants in the writing contests will be asked to respond to her art.

This year’s conference, which is expected to attract about 300 attendees, features 22 presenters including favorite returnees like Jessica Conoley and Polly McCann. Beloved musician and author Jim Cosgrove will present. Other unique voices will include Brendan Kiely, Ann-Marie Oomen, Justin Nogy and Steven Kolbe.

The Library encourages in-person attendance for workshops sharing original writing, yoga and meditation sessions, writing in Strang Park behind Central and just stimulating conversations. But for those who cannot attend in person, the lectures and panel discussions will be available in Library OnDemand, to view live or later.

Hokanson and her conference committee — library staff Diane Haner, Katt Cooper, Lisa Allen and Jesseca Bear — work hard all year to make this a success.

Keehn said it’s a labor of love for this “small but mighty” committee of very dedicated individuals. “The Writers Conference is a signature event for the Library,” Keehn said.

Creative Services Coordinator Cindy Frazer designs the signage, notebook and other materials for the conference. “I enjoy it immensely,” she said. “We are supporting the local writers and authors in our community, and artists in some cases.”

As always, this is not an event about publishing but about the writing craft: skill-building, learning, and having work edited and critiqued.

“We want to connect writers with readers and writers with other writers,” Hokanson said. “Our goal is to get people in the best place possible to be ready to publish, to be ready to pitch. So we really focus on the front end, the process and the product.”

Don’t delay, get registered for the Writers Conference today. There’s no cost to attend and with over 45 sessions to choose from, there’s something for everyone. For more information about the Writers Conference, presenters and a link to the full schedule, visit the Writers Conference page on jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom