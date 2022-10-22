Join the KC business community on Oct 25th for a conversation on antisemitism, presented by KC Chamber and JCRB|AJC

What: Free conversation on antisemitism with Dara Horn

When: October 25, 3:30-4:45pm

Where: Commerce Bank Trust Building, 15th Floor Auditorium.

Special thanks to Humanities Kansas & the Earl J. and Leona K. Tranin Special Fund for supporting this event and to Commerce Bank for hosting.

Register for free now:

https://membership.kcchamber.com/events/details/diversity-and-inclusion-author-series-dara-horn-people-love-dead-jews-13168

This event is separate and unique from the Rabbi Gershon Hadas Memorial Lecture featuring Dara Horn, held by the Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City and Congregation Beth Shalom later in the evening.