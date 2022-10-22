  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Prairie Village

Join the KC business community on Oct 25th for a conversation on antisemitism, presented by KC Chamber and JCRB|AJC

Dara Horn, the award-winning author of People Love Dead Jews, will be a featured speaker in the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity and Inclusion Authors Series, presented in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Bureau|AJC.

