Let me be the first to say: hello, weekend! Kyle here, ready to start your Friday off right.
Forecast:🎏 High: 83, Low: 60. Sunny and mostly clear but windy, with gusts has strong as 30 miles per hour.
Weekend outlook: Saturday, 🎏 High: 81, Low: 66. More sun and breeze, with some wind gusts again approaching 30 mph. Sunday, ☀️ High: 83, Low: 60. Sunny again, with a slight chance of showers overnight into Monday.
Diversions
- Get swinging with a concert from the KC Jazz Orchestra Friday night at Yardley Hall on the JCCC campus. Tickets for adults start at $25.
- Zen out with Yoga at Kauffman Center on Saturday morning. Space is limited and attendees must bring their own mats for one of two sessions, either at 8:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $18.
- Find unique and hand-crafted gifts Saturday at the Holiday Treasures Craft Festival in Shawnee. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shawnee Civic Centre. See more details.
- Have a “spooktacular” time at Night of the Living Farm at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. Starting Friday and Saturday and continuing next weekend, the farmstead will offer both scary and non-scary activities for youngsters, including a corn maze and hayrides. Tickets are $15.
- Dress up in your favorite costume and come out to celebrate Halloween a little early at Merriam’s Halloween Happenings on Saturday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Find out more.
- Check out some fancy vintage and contemporary cars, trucks, hot rods and motorcycles at the 12th annual Cars in the Park Car Show this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Theater in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park. Find out more.
- Cheer on the KC Current as they play for a chance to advance to the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a playoff match on the road at OL Reign. The match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Find out more.
Noteworthy
- Advance in-person voting in Johnson County begins at select locations this Saturday. Find out more details.
- A federal judge has refused six Kansans’ request to ban the use of drop boxes and electronic voting machines in the state for the Nov. 8 general election, rejecting the plaintiffs’ argument that the devices are vulnerable to Chinese communists who are plotting to weaken America. [KCUR]
- As the demand to hire truck drivers continues to increase, Johnson County Community College is looking to expand its commercial drivers license, or CDL, training program. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1