SMSD News: SMSD students engaged in Real World Learning

The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) is working to ensure that by 2030, each high school senior will graduate with a diploma and at least one Market Value Asset (MVA). That means every graduate will have accomplished either work experience, entrepreneurial experience, or obtained college credit or an industry-recognized credential by the time they leave school. Local businesses in our community are playing an important role in helping our students achieve these college and career readiness goals.

This fall, the SMSD held its first Career Expo for high school students to help them take their next step toward earning an MVA. The event was designed specifically to connect students to internships and other experiences in businesses throughout our community.

Participating companies included HCA Healthcare, Garmin, Quest Diagnostics, PCIA Wealth, GBA Engineering, the Shawnee Mission School District, and HNTB.

In the past, HNTB brought on interns at the collegiate level. The expo for high school students provided an important, new opportunity to make connections with younger students, according to Jordan Hebert, project manager for HNTB. Herbert shared that HNTB plans to offer a high school internship this spring assisting in the Transportation Roadway department. The expo also provided a valuable chance to talk to students about the company, engineering, and architecture with the hope they might consider it along their career path, he added.

“More and more we’re seeing great candidates start to get the experience we are looking for at the high school level, and we need to be here to get to meet them,” Hebert expressed.

Students are glad for opportunities to meet employers, too. As a high school junior, the expo provided an important chance to explore possible future internships, according to Elaina Hammes, a student at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

“I’m really intrigued and interested because now is a time to plan my future and career and this was an opportunity to branch out and see what I want to do as a career,” Hammes said.

It was an exciting experience for all of the student attendees, noted Britt Sherer, Shawnee Mission North Real World Learning counselor.

“The students have said they have reached a lot of different contacts, learned about careers they didn’t know about and had a lot of fun seeing what was out there,” she added.

Community members and high school juniors and seniors will have the next opportunity to engage at a Shawnee Mission Career Expo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, December 2 at the Center for Academic Achievement. More than 30 business partners representing career pathways from healthcare to engineering to finance will be represented. If your business would like to participate, please contact Laura Harsch, Business to Education Program Officer at lauraharsch@smsd.org or 913.993.9367.

SMSD Interns in the Community

Already, there are numerous examples of students earning Market Value Assets in the community. During the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Fall Breakfast, Sarah Lauck, vice president of human resources, talent, and belonging at H&R Block shared that the company plans to host 10 interns next spring. Previously, H&R Block worked with three Shawnee Mission interns who exceeded expectations, according to Lauck.

“I wholeheartedly support recruiting and hiring high school students,” Lauck expressed. “For all of us who are concerned about workforce shortages, this is part of the solution. If you’re not considering recruiting high school students, I think you’re limiting yourself and missing out on some valuable talent and resources. This is a win-win for students, schools and businesses!”

Senior Luis Montanez, Shawnee Mission North, agreed that high school internships represent a “win” for students. This fall, he became the very first high school intern for Newkirk Novak Construction Partners, working on the Pawnee Elementary construction site. The opportunity has helped him learn to read drawings and site plans, he has earned OSHA 10 certification, and he said it has been valuable experience for learning how to communicate effectively with different groups of people. It is a practical experience for someone who wants to work in construction management, he shared.

“I feel like I’m getting a head start in life,” Montanez expressed. “I would definitely recommend this to other students because it is a great opportunity to be able to experience the real world. It is very different from being in a classroom learning about a certain topic, compared to actually doing it in real life. If other students know what they want to do for their future, I would certainly recommend an internship in their desired field of work.”

As the person who connects businesses and students for opportunities, Laura Harsch says that the Real World Learning work taking place in the district is life-changing.

“Our students are out in the field, pursuing their careers and interests and this is doing so much to strengthen and build our local workforce and set students on strong paths for college and career,” she expressed.

About Real World Learning and MVAs

Market Value Assets are industry-valued and recognized skills acquired in high school that create a more seamless transition from school to postsecondary education and/or the workplace. There are four categories of MVAs:

Work experience: client connected projects and internships College Credit: nine or more college credit hours Industry-Recognized Credentials: credentials specific to an industry or career field Entrepreneurial Experiences: student-driven solutions to social or market problems

Real World Learning is part of a partnership with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and multiple districts in the Kansas City metro area. Real World Learning serves in direct support of the district’s strategic plan objective that every student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers with the interpersonal skills they need for life success.

