  Staff Report  - 2022 Elections

WATCH: Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins face off in Kansas Congressional debate

Amanda Adkins left, and Rep. Sharice Davids participated in a debate Friday co-hosted by Kansas City PBS, KCUR 89.3 and the Shawnee Mission Post. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican challenger Amanda Adkins squared off in a debate Friday, taped at the studios of Kansas City PBS.

State of play: The two are running in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, a seat Davids is trying to win for the third time.