Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids and Republican challenger Amanda Adkins squared off in a debate Friday, taped at the studios of Kansas City PBS.
State of play: The two are running in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, a seat Davids is trying to win for the third time.
- It’s a repeat of a contest two years ago, when Davids defeated Adkins by 10 percentage points.
- But following redistricting, new boundary lines cut out part of Wyandotte County and add three mostly rural counties south of Johnson County, giving what many prognosticators say is a more favorable map to the GOP.
Debate setup: Kansas City PBS hosted the debate in partnership with the Shawnee Mission Post and KCUR 89.3.
- Nick Haines, host of “Week in Review” on Kansas City PBS served as moderator.
- Lisa Rodriguez, news director of KCUR, and Post editor Kyle Palmer also asked questions.
You can watch the full debate in the embedded link below or at Kansas City PBS’s YouTube page. A transcript of questions with timestamps is below if you’d like to jump to certain topics.
Watch the full debate:
- Introductory remarks [2:00]
- With the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year, abortion rights have come to the fore in this year’s midterm election. In August, voters in Kansas, including a clear majority of voters in the 3rd District, rejected the “Value Them Both” amendment, which would have stripped a right to abortion from the state constitution. What is your position on the current state of abortion access in America? What national policies on abortion would you like to see Congress pursue? Please explain your position. [5:00]
- There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud and dozens of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results have been dismissed for lack of evidence, yet former President Trump and many of his allies continue to insist the election was stolen from him. This has become a barometer of sorts for many voters wanting to know whether you believe the former president’s unsubstantiated claims. Do you accept Joe Biden as the legitimately elected president of the United States? And are you confident in the integrity of our nation’s election system? [8:37]
- On the economic front, we’re told wages are not keeping pace with inflation. Interest rates are rising, the stock market is in free fall. Supply chains remain in flux. And, with winter approaching, Americans are preparing to face sky-high home heating bills. What’s the single biggest action you will take in Congress to help your constituents pad their pocketbooks or lower their household bills? [12:15]
- The number of people trying to cross America’s southern border illegally has skyrocketed to record highs this year. So far in 2022, Customs and Border Protection have detained more than 2.1 million people. What’s your view on the state of immigration in the United States? What federal immigration policies do you support? [15:48]
- The Congressional Budget Office estimates that within the next decade the Social Security program will be paying out more money than it is taking in. What would be your approach to address this looming issue? [19:21]
- What in your view is the biggest single threat facing America? If you’re elected to congress for the next two years what would you do to lessen that threat? [22:48]
- Many cities across the US are seeing rising rates of homicide and other violent crimes. What steps can the federal government take to help cities and counties reduce crime? [26:20]
- You’ll be representing one of the most moderate and so-called “purple” districts in the U.S. House. How will you truly try to be bipartisan in your approach to representing all the voters of the 3rd District? [29:53]
- While the cost of living, we’re told, is the biggest issue on voters’ minds, some political analysts claim that for many voters education is the iceberg issue of this Midterm election. Yet that for the most part is an issue for states and local elected school boards. What role, if any, should Congress play in deciding how students are educated? [32:57]
- What is the federal government’s role in mitigating the impacts of climate change? [36:27]
- Mortgage rates are going through the roof, rent prices too. What role if any should congress play to make housing more affordable? [40:00]
- COVID barely registers any longer in public opinion polls listing voter concerns. But obesity has risen, diabetes is up, drug and alcohol abuse has increased and so are cases of depression and mental illness. As a member of congress, what’s the single biggest policy change you would advocate for to improve the health of your constituents? [43:18]
- Which action by the Biden administration do you support the most? Which do you oppose the most? [46:58]
- We’ve all watched the last few months as Russia’s ongoing unjustified attack against Ukraine has continued. Russian President Vladimir Putin has at least nodded to the possibility of using strategic nuclear weapons during the course of this conflict. If elected to Congress, you may be posed with a decision on how the county is to respond if this happens. How should we respond if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine? [50:25]
- Closing statements [53:17]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1