  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission Education Foundation hands out scholarships totaling $2.7B

Scholarship Shawnee Mission 2022

Scholarship Shawnee Mission matched juniors and seniors with more than 60,000 scholarship offers totaling $2.7 billion. Above, students celebrating the announcement of scholarship offers at SM West High School, which totaled more than $480 million. Photo courtesy Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission juniors and seniors received tens of thousands of scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s annul scholarship drive, totaling $2.7 billion in potential value from 49 different higher education institutions.

  • The eye-catching $2.7 billion amount represents the total value of all the scholarship offers made to SMSD high schoolers through the SMEF program, but students will end up actually using only a fraction of that total because many students received multiple offers from different colleges.

How? Through Scholarship Shawnee Mission, SMEF each year matches upper level high school students to a myriad of scholarship opportunities.

