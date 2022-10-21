Scholarship Shawnee Mission matched juniors and seniors with more than 60,000 scholarship offers totaling $2.7 billion. Above, students celebrating the announcement of scholarship offers at SM West High School, which totaled more than $480 million. Photo courtesy Shawnee Mission School District
Shawnee Mission juniors and seniors received tens of thousands of scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s annul scholarship drive, totaling $2.7 billion in potential value from 49 different higher education institutions.
The eye-catching $2.7 billion amount represents the total value of all the scholarship offers made to SMSD high schoolers through the SMEF program, but students will end up actually using only a fraction of that total because many students received multiple offers from different colleges.
How? Through Scholarship Shawnee Mission, SMEF each year matches upper level high school students to a myriad of scholarship opportunities.
Scholarship Shawnee Mission connected juniors and seniors to more than 60,000 scholarship offers this year in total, program officials say.
Students’ families can opt in to the program by filling out online verification forms as early as seventh grade — which then allows student information to be hared with higher education institutions.
What they’re saying: Kim Hinkle, SMEF executive director, and Ed Marquez, Scholarship Shawnee Mission program director, say the two-day event earlier this month in which SMEF officials went around to the district’s high schools announcing students’ scholarship awards, went off without a hitch.
Marquez said the program is based on the philosophy of creating opportunities for all students.
Hinkle said she heard from students last week who thought Scholarship Shawnee Mission only offered opportunities to “elite” students.
Previously, Hinkle told the Post there is about a 99% opt-in rate among students and each student who elects to be part of the program receives at least one scholarship offer.
Key quote: “Shawnee Mission students are pretty amazing,” Hinkle said. “These colleges are competing over them, and that’s exciting. There’s a camaraderie among these colleges, but at the end of the day, they’re competing over our students.”
Looking ahead
Although Scholarship Shawnee Mission wrapped up its 2022 events last week, SMEF is already looking ahead to what can be done for the program’s fifth year.
Hinkle said one thing SMEF is evaluating is whether or not an educational piece might benefit families who are unfamiliar with college application and financial processes.
Each family comes to the college recruitment process at different levels, Hinkle said.
Marquez said a more fleshed out approach to educational information about college can help prepare students and families.
“It’s more than just a scholarship, now we’re giving some places where they can go and get additional information,” Marquez said. “I think that’s going to benefit the entire program.”
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post. The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1