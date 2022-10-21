How? Through Scholarship Shawnee Mission, SMEF each year matches upper level high school students to a myriad of scholarship opportunities.

Shawnee Mission juniors and seniors received tens of thousands of scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s annul scholarship drive, totaling $2.7 billion in potential value from 49 different higher education institutions.

This is the fourth year for the program, and it is also the first year high school juniors have been eligible to receive scholarship offers.

Scholarship Shawnee Mission connected juniors and seniors to more than 60,000 scholarship offers this year in total, program officials say.

Students’ families can opt in to the program by filling out online verification forms as early as seventh grade — which then allows student information to be hared with higher education institutions.

What they’re saying: Kim Hinkle, SMEF executive director, and Ed Marquez, Scholarship Shawnee Mission program director, say the two-day event earlier this month in which SMEF officials went around to the district’s high schools announcing students’ scholarship awards, went off without a hitch.

Marquez said the program is based on the philosophy of creating opportunities for all students.

Hinkle said she heard from students last week who thought Scholarship Shawnee Mission only offered opportunities to “elite” students.

Previously, Hinkle told the Post there is about a 99% opt-in rate among students and each student who elects to be part of the program receives at least one scholarship offer.

Key quote: “Shawnee Mission students are pretty amazing,” Hinkle said. “These colleges are competing over them, and that’s exciting. There’s a camaraderie among these colleges, but at the end of the day, they’re competing over our students.”

Looking ahead

Although Scholarship Shawnee Mission wrapped up its 2022 events last week, SMEF is already looking ahead to what can be done for the program’s fifth year.