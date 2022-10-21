  Obituaries  - Obituaries

Obituary: Wayne Byrd, 80, former Overland Park city councilmember, avid cyclist

"Wayne’s life was a blessing as he positively impacted the lives of countless people during his time on this earth, and his passionate commitment to community improvement projects will benefit many generations to come." Image via city of Overland Park Facebook page.

On December 2, 1941, Dorothy and Charles Byrd welcomed their first child, Wayne Cornelius Byrd, into the world. Wayne and his siblings, Wanda and Bryan, were raised in southeast Washington, D.C. During his growing up years in the D.C. area, Wayne developed a strong commitment to family, his faith and service to his community.

After graduating from Anacostia High School, Wayne worked his way through the University of Maryland with a variety of occupations including a stint as a night shift manager in an ice cream factory; program planning for a defense contractor; and a range of tasks with CBS News-film. He had shown an early taste for politics when he successfully ran for student council in eighth grade, but his appetite was really whetted when he traveled with CBS News during the 1960 presidential campaign.