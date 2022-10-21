  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village sees big changes, including ‘Gateway’ sculpture

Meadowbrook Park, at 9101 Nall Avenue in Prairie Village, recently welcomed a new sculpture to park grounds — and will soon open its new inclusive playground. Photo credit Juliana Garcia

Meadowbrook Park-goers have likely noticed recent headway on two prominent attractions at the park in Prairie Village.

The upshot: A sculpture created by Kansas City-based artist Amie Jacobsen is now on display at the park at 9101 Nall Avenue, and a new inclusive playground is also just about finished.

