Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village sees big changes, including ‘Gateway’ sculpture

The sculpture, entitled “Gateway,” is a sunflower-shaped archway with vibrant yellow-and-orange petals and panels on the archway’s interior telling a bit about the history of the area.
The inclusive playground near the northeast end of the park is nearing completion, as well, officials with the Johnson County Park and Recreation District says.
Playground details: Richard Smalley, JCPRD spokesperson, told the Post the playground is anticipated to open in November.
There are some final pieces to finish, as well as inspections to pass, Smalley said.
The playground is fenced in, and is part of the park’s second phase of development.
That phase also includes a new shelter, a parking lot, an ADA-accessible restroom and free-standing shade structures.
More about “Gateway”
Jacobsen’s sculpture is located just the south of the park’s main clubhouse.
Here’s a closer look at the art work:
