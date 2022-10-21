Kansas State Board of Ed candidates on the issues: The teacher shortage

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas State Board of Education .

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our final item:

Kansas school districts have continued to face teachers shortages. What do you see as the top impediments to bringing more qualified teachers into the classroom, and what can the state do to address them?

Sheila Albers

The teacher and staff shortage is the most significant crisis we face in education. A high-quality teacher in the classroom is the single biggest school-related factor that determines a student’s success. Therefore, we have a moral imperative to address the impediments to bringing and retaining high-quality teachers in the classroom.

The climate that teachers and staff are working in has become toxic. A Gallup poll taken in 2022 showed that 44% of K-12 employees report “always” or “very often” feeling burned out at work. Teaching is a profession that requires a high level of skill, creativity and emotional energy. Intrinsically, teachers want to do an excellent job for their students, and nothing makes them happier than to see a student succeed. Teachers become demoralized, however, when people in the community undervalue their work and attempt to micromanage their classrooms.

The state board must work with school districts and schools to identify, recruit and retain people into the profession. These efforts will only be successful if we also create a positive climate for teaching and learning to take place. Additionally, the state board needs to continue to put pressure on the legislature to fully fund special education. If special education were fully funded, there would be dollars to increase compensation

Michelle Dombrosky (incumbent)

Did not respond