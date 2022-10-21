Kansas House candidates on the issues: Medicaid expansion

Last month, we asked Post readers what they wanted to hear candidates discuss before marking their ballots. With that input, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives.

We’ll be publishing candidate responses to one question each day this week. Go back and review candidates’ responses to our previous questions on election integrity, inflation, abortion and open enrollment in public schools.

Today, we’re publishing candidates’ responses to item #5:

Kansas is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act. Projections suggest expanding Medicaid would help 150,000 Kansans who can’t currently afford coverage get insured. Do you support expanding Medicaid in Kansas? Why or why not?

District 117

Courtney Tripp (Democrat)

Sadly, uninsured Kansans typically don’t receive preventative care and have worse health outcomes overall. In addition to benefiting 165,0000+ Kansans, expanding Medicaid offers numerous economic benefits, including creating jobs and lowering the number of patients whose medical costs become taxpayer burdens. Improving preventative care and health outcomes for Kansans also has economic and community benefits. My experience working at a hospital system informs my advocacy for Medicaid expansion and its numerous universal benefits.

Additionally, one of the most heartfelt emails I have received from a constituent was a woman talking about the challenge of falling in the gap. She’s a single, working mom who just landed a better job, but that increase, while not enough to make the $700 per month insurance affordable, makes her ineligible for current Medicaid benefits. She should not be torn between insuring herself and her child or taking a better job opportunity. Expansion would help people like her who are trying to make a better life for herself and her family.

A recent poll released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, or ACSCAN, asked 500 likely Kansas voters about Medicaid expansion, and 72% of Kansans favored this action. I stand with the majority of Kansans who think it is far past time that we take action on Medicaid expansion in Kansas.

Adam Turk (Republican)

As a member of the armed forces, I am very familiar with government-funded health care, having dealt with the VA for several years and their rationed care. Additionally, a study earlier this year demonstrated that able-bodied adults have driven the increase in enrollment in states that have expanded Medicaid. This is during a time when businesses are struggling to find workers. The focus of Medicaid needs to be on who it was intended for – the truly vulnerable such as the elderly and disabled. Expanding the program to able-bodied adults does nothing to help those on waiting lists. A better approach is embracing free-market health care solutions that provide more choices and more access at a lower cost.

District 17

Jo Ella Hoye (incumbent Democrat)

Kansans need access to affordable healthcare and prescription drugs. I voted for Medicaid Expansion, but we continue to get push back despite hearing over and over again from the healthcare community how expanding Medicaid would help our state. Failing to expand Medicaid increased the State General Fund Budget by $68.5 million dollars for fiscal year 2023. We are losing federal dollars for healthcare that should be used right here in Kansas. Medicaid Expansion would improve recruitment for the healthcare workforce needed to provide the best services to Kansans in need of care. This includes mental health professionals–it’s hard to hire when the state continues to block fair reimbursement for services. Kansas should expand Medicaid. I am the only candidate for House District 17 that supports Medicaid Expansion.

Michael Kerner (Libertarian)

The high cost of medical care is a direct result of government interference. More government interference will make the situation worse. It is not an accident that the cost of medical care has risen much faster than general inflation since Medicare was established in 1966. My previously expressed desire to end the state income tax and lower the sales tax will help everyone afford to live comfortably. The rest of the problem is outside the authority of the Kansas state government.

Emily Carpenter (Republican)

While I am open to discussions on this topic, I believe the focus of Medicaid should be on who it was truly intended for. I am concerned about any step which would undermine that safety net and any effort to expand must be revenue-neutral. I would encourage us to study the impact of changes to Medicaid in other states. I am more in favor of a free-market approach to health care access such as the recently-adopted APRN bill and allowing consumers more affordable choices.

District 18

Cathy Gordon (Republican)

Currently, Kansas does not have enough Medicaid providers, especially physicians to take on the additional clients if Medicaid was expanded today. Unless we have more providers accepting Medicaid clients, expanding access to Medicaid will only increase wait times to be seen in a bogged down system where access to health services is already a concern. Expanding Medicaid will not keep critical access hospitals open if there are no physicians or nurse practitioners to work there. Kansas is a medically underserved state for mental health, maternity coverage and primary care services, expanding medicaid does not solve the problem only adds to it.

Cindy Neighbor (incumbent Democrat)

I have always supported Medicaid expansion and will continue to support this issue. We have already experienced the negative impact of failing to pass this legislation with the closing of several hospitals across the state. Many of these hospitals are in rural areas that have the greatest need. We need to make sure that those who are uninsured have access to not only hospitals, but they receive services from clinics and individual providers to get the medical attention to address their everyday care requirements.

We have individuals who are suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases who don’t realize they have these problems or can’t pay for medications that would greatly benefit from Medicaid expansion.

Expanding Medicaid would improve economic development because more individuals would be healthier and able to work. We talk about not having enough workers to fill jobs, but we are not helping those who could work by providing needed Medicaid coverage.

Lastly, Kansas has lost out on billions of our own tax dollars that have gone to other states that do provide for Medicaid expansion. These are our tax dollars that should go to Kansans!

District 19

Stephanie Clayton (incumbent Democrat)

I have always supported Medicaid Expansion, and have voted accordingly, both as a Republican and a Democrat. Expanding Medicaid saves lives, saves money, and extends life. Opposition to this policy is short-sighted, anti-business, and cruel.

I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to answer these questions from you, the readers of the Shawnee Mission Post. I believe in treating you and the election process with respect, which includes answering all questions, attending all debates and forums, proudly owning and clearly stating all of my positions on my website and social media, and going to visit you at your doors. I work for you, and if you choose to send me back to Topeka, you have my proven commitment to show up and lead, to pass the policies that are best for Johnson County, and to treat you and your tax money with the respect that you deserve.

Nick Reddell (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 22

Linsday Vaughn (incumbent Democrat)

It is long past time we expanded Medicaid. The math is simple. Medicaid Expansion would give 150,000 more Kansans access to high-quality, affordable healthcare, save low-income adults $418 million over two years, create 23,000 jobs, and help prevent the closure of 75 rural hospitals currently operating at a loss. Additionally, our state has already forfeited an estimated $5.6 billion in federal funds by not expanding. It is a no-brainer policy that has the potential to be life-changing for vulnerable Kansans. I believe politics needs to get out of the way so we can do what’s best for Kansans and expand Medicaid.

Robert Colburn (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 30

Courtney Eiterich (Democrat)

Everyone deserves access to comprehensive healthcare and we must expand Medicaid immediately. Over 150,000 Kansans are not able to purchase affordable healthcare. Expanding Medicaid would have a revenue positive result for our state, lower costs because more people are insured, and bring jobs and money into our rural hospitals.These are hard working families who make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not quite enough money to receive a subsidy in the ACA Marketplace. The group of people affected by this are often referred to as falling in the “Medicaid Gap”.

It is awful that only a handful of legislators in Republican leadership have kept hard working Kansans from accessing health insurance. They refuse to bring bills to the floor and have kept really good healthcare legislation from coming out of committees. Expanding KanCare is good for Kansas. A new poll last week by the American Cancer Society says that 72% of Kansans are in favor of expanding KanCare.

Laura Williams (Republican)

Did not respond.

District 39

Vanessa Vaughn West (Democrat)

Throughout the pandemic, our connections to community were challenged. During our time of collective need, we were unable to be with each other, to be there for each other. We can all easily recall the fear, isolation, and frustration that accompanied this time of unprecedented uncertainty. That’s the same predicament 165,000 Kansans are left in as they hang in the balance without insurance because of Kansas’ dubious distinction of being one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid access.

Without Medicaid expansion individuals in Kansas lose, and our state loses too. Kansans without access to Medicaid are not receiving basic preventative care. Consequently, when a health need arises, conditions are often irreversible or extremely expensive. Kansans may be dying prematurely due to their inability to access Medicaid.

In addition, Kansas is leaving $1.3 billion on the table by not expanding Medicaid this year alone, according to the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. Since January 1, 2014, Kansas has lost out on $5.5 million dollars! That’s money we’re sending to other states for Medicaid expansion. We need to keep and invest our Medicaid dollars right here at home.

If the financial and human arguments aren’t convincing enough, expanding Medicaid has economic development benefits as well. According to a K-State economist, expanding Medicaid would create 13,000 new jobs in Kansas, helping hospitals, doctors’ offices, and pharmacies, as well as allied health professionals and small businesses. Uncompensated care costs at hospitals, which are often passed along to taxpayers, would also decrease. Instead of Shawnee hospitals closing their doors as was announced earlier this week, more healthcare facilities and providers could remain open. This would enable them to provide more accessible care while addressing critical community health needs. In addition, Medicaid expansion saves employers money because when Kansans have insurance, they are healthier. That means fewer sick days and less turnover.

Furthermore, Medicaid expansion is a step towards equity in healthcare outcomes. Studies have shown Medicaid expansion narrows disparities in employment, educational attainment and financial stability. For all of these reasons, it’s time for us to acknowledge the undeniable benefits of Medicaid expansion in Kansas and to finally pass legislation to this end.

Owen Donohoe (incumbent Republican)

Did not respond.