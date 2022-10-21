Kansas governor candidates on the issues: Urban v. rural divide

We’ll be publishing the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November’s general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for Kansas Governor .

See the candidates’ responses to previous questions about inflation, and election integrity, abortion and Medicaid expansion.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our final item:

Johnson County is the most populous and most prosperous county in Kansas with a culture distinct from much of the rest of the state. Many Johnson Countians feel that state policy on issues from school funding to gun control is at odds with the desires of our communities. As governor, how will you balance the needs of more urban areas like Johnson County with those of rural communities in the western part of the state?

Laura Kelly (Democratic incumbent)

Working together to get things done is how I’ve always operated. I’ve brought together Republicans and Democrats, rural and urban voters to get things done for Kansas.

Working together is how we’ve axed the food tax, fully funded our schools, invested in our roads and bridges, and rebuilt our economy.

Our ability to come together is our greatest strength and will continue to uplift our state as a whole.

Derek Schmidt (Republican)

Did not respond