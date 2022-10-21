  Kansas News Service  - Education

Some Kansas teachers say a ban on student surveys is putting some classroom lessons on hold

The law doesn’t go as far as a proposed Parents' Bill of Rights that Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed last spring. But it's raising similar questions and fears among teachers that routine classroom discussions might now be illegal. Above, students in a class at Shawnee Mission West. File photo.

By Suzanne Perez 

A new law requiring Kansas schools to get parental permission before surveying students’ personal attitudes or beliefs has put lessons on hold in many schools.