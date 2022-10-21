  Lucie Krisman  - Housing

Johnson County home sales, new building permits drop — Here are the latest numbers

A new home being built in Leawood in Johnson County.

Home prices continue to rise in Johnson County, while unemployment and home sales have taken a dip, according to recent data. Above, a newly-constructed home in Leawood. Photo by Lucie Krisman.

Home prices in Johnson County have spiked over the past five years, but higher interest rates and ongoing inflation may be contributing to a more recent drop in home sales and new building permits, according to new data.

Driving the news: At its Thursday’s meeting, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson presented the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners with the most recent housing and labor force data from the Overland Park-based County Economic Research Institute.

