Driving the news: At its Thursday’s meeting, County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson presented the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners with the most recent housing and labor force data from the Overland Park-based County Economic Research Institute.

Home prices in Johnson County have spiked over the past five years, but higher interest rates and ongoing inflation may be contributing to a more recent drop in home sales and new building permits, according to new data.

The CERI report includes statistics from August of this year and compared that data to statistics from the same time over the last five years.

Home prices rise: According to the report, the average price of a Johnson County home went up by 7.5% in the last year — factoring in adjustments for inflation.

The most recent market report from the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors showed an average price of $484,895 for a Johnson County home.

But wait: In contrast, home sales, as reported by local realtors, dropped 15% year over year, with 1,007 home sales recorded in the county in August.

The number of single-family building permits issued in Johnson County has also seen a significant decline of 24% from this time last year.

What they’re saying: “Obviously the increase in the interest rates are impacting the homebuilding industry and the real estate industry significantly,” said Board of County Commissioners chairman Ed Eilert. “We as a governing body are going to have to be extremely sensitive to that.”

Unemployment low: The most recent CERI data also shows a decline in unemployment for Johnson County, with 336,380 employed Johnson Countians in August.

That resulted in a 2.6% unemployment rate, which is now the lowest Johnson County has seen in the last five years and compares favorably to the latest national unemployment rate of 3.5% as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Johnson County’s average number of employed residents from the last five years is roughly 329,306 residents, according to the CERI report.

Bigger picture for JoCo home sales

Johnson County home values have seen a pronounced increase countywide over the past five years, but that number looks different from city to city.