Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the two candidates running in this nonpartisan race to succeed outgoing commission chair Ed Eilert . We published the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for Board of County Commissioners chair address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

We’ve already published their responses regarding election integrity, property taxes, pandemic response, and tax incentives for developers in Johnson County.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our last question:

Climate change continues to be a major issue of concern for our readers. What steps should the county government be taking to build climate resiliency and prepare for more extreme weather events in Johnson County?

Charlotte O’Hara

We have always had extreme weather in Kansas. But, I would suggest we build buildings to last more than 26 years. Example: the 11875 Sunset Drive (Evergreen building) built in 1996 has been allowed to deteriorate without necessary maintenance for at least the last 15 years. Staff is recommending demolition (cost unknown) and rebuilding the Department of Health Olathe Clinic (cost unknown) and a buyout of Evergreen’s contract of $29 million. This is fiscal insanity.

Mike Kelly

As an Eagle Scout, I was taught to leave the world better than how I found it. It is incumbent upon elected leaders to protect our residents and our resources. A changing climate requires us to understand how we can mitigate, adapt to, and leverage its impacts. Our public health, our county’s bond rating, and our economy all depend upon the actions we take now to keep our infrastructure and our community resilient against impacts from things like increased flooding, increased heating and air conditioning load, and increased urban heat island effects.

As a founder and Chairman of Climate Action KC, I organized more than 100 local elected officials, community leaders, and business partners to create the metropolitan region’s first regional climate action plan. This voluntary framework – adopted by Johnson County, Wyandotte County, Jackson County, MO, and others – identifies ways that counties can create meaningful change that, at once, improves our collective health and environment, grows our economy, creates jobs, and strengthens neighborhoods. Many of the strategies identified in the plan actually save taxpayer dollars. It would be fiscally irresponsible not to implement energy efficient building practices, fleet modernization, and sustainable community energy generation. Further, we owe it to our kids and grandchildren to protect our county’s parks and forests so that they can be enjoyed by future generations.

As Mayor of Roeland Park, I implemented many of these strategies, including energy efficiency in city facilities, solar generation, and more tree plantings. This resulted in not only significant emissions reductions, but also a higher quality of life as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in savings for Roeland Park taxpayers. As the next Chair of the Johnson County Commission, I’ll utilize these principles and others to build a stronger, healthier, and a more vibrant Johnson County.