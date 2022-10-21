Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for the six candidates running in this nonpartisan race. We published the candidates’ responses to one item per day each day this week. We’ve already published their responses regarding election integrity , property taxes , pandemic response and tax incentives for developers in Johnson County.

Earlier this summer, we asked our readers about the issues you wanted to hear the candidates running for the Board of County Commissioners district seats for Districts 1, 4 and 5 address in the lead up to the Nov. 8 general election.

Today we’re publishing the candidates’ responses to our last question:

Climate change continues to be a major issue of concern for our readers. What steps should the county government be taking to build climate resiliency and prepare for more extreme weather events in Johnson County?

District 4

Janeé Hanzlick (Incumbent)

We are fortunate that Johnson County government is already a leader in climate sustainability effortthat also save money for taxpayers. We are taking action to mitigate the impact of droughts, floods, and heat that are the greatest climate change threats to our Midwest region. Since taking office, I’ve led and supported county efforts to implement sustainable facility design, adopt energy-saving policies and practices, and approve a watershed approach to stormwater management. I advocated for the county’s endorsement of the regional (and voluntary) Climate Action Plan and initiated a county government Sustainability Committee. I was part of the county’s successful effort to achieve LEED for Cities and Communities Gold certification – a prestigious designation from the US Green Building Council that recognizes outstanding places that are investing in sustainability. Johnson County is just the 25 th local government in the world to achieve this certification!

I am especially proud of advancing the development of the renewable energy industry in Johnson County when I joined five other commissioners in approving standards that allow for the viable development of utility scale solar facilities. Further development of the renewable energy industry makes good economic sense for Johnson County by attracting new businesses and creating good paying jobs in emerging industries.

Additionally, Johnson County must protect our most vulnerable residents from the impact of climate change by taking actions such as improving weatherization programs for seniors, addressing homelessness, strengthening transit, and expanding utility assistance.

Maria Holiday

Americans are innovators. Government is not. Let’s let private industry produce solutions that have proven results, don’t infringe on personal freedoms and don’t cause negative repercussions elsewhere. I’d support a county award for that. As for spending taxpayer money supporting non proven and unrealistic money grab initiatives like the netzero gas emissions of Climate Action KC, I am a no vote.

I question if government is truly concerned about the climate and the environment when they are subsidizing a factory to produce batteries that require cobalt, a mineral strip mined by child labor in the Congo and then transported using fossil fuels. Recent studies show our children are experiencing anxiety issues directly related to the fear that our world is dying and they won’t have a future. We should be providing a message of hope and empowerment not one of despair.

District 1

Audra McMahon

I would see what the people are willing to participate in before I start mandating change. Requiring dietary changes and restricting how much one waters their lawn may not be desired, let alone enforceable. According to Climate Action KC: Interim net zero goals focus on local government operations (by 2030), energy generation (by 2035), and homes and buildings (by 2040). Did you know that? Does your neighbor know? This information needs to be disseminated to the masses in Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray counties in Missouri. Are the people willing to participate? Do they need to make a plan to comply with the changes and restrictions? What if the people don’t have the funds to follow the mandates being asked of them?

Becky Fast (Incumbent)

Johnson County government makes important climate action decisions including transportation planning, oversight of our county landfill, hazardous waste management, sewage treatment, flood control, and air quality. Climate action strategies provide many benefits including improved water and air quality, better health outcomes, and taxpayer savings.

Johnson County is seeing changing extreme weather events with more frequent and intense rain, flooding, and heat. Since taking office, I have worked to protect our natural resources and expand renewable energy in Johnson County. I served on our County’s Solid Waste Management Committee and the Mid America Regional Air Quality Committee which brought forth a regional carbon emission inventory to improve air quality.

In my first term, I championed the County sourcing more than half our energy from renewable sources, expanded public transit options (Microtransit), native planting restorations, and reducing waste through improving access to recycling. I have strengthened the county’s environmental sustainability efforts with innovative solutions that save taxpayer money. Through my leadership, Johnson County is now moving forward with allocating federal funds to improve residential energy efficiency in the county. This new housing program in the development stages will save homeowner’s money on their utility bills and reduce pollution. In addition, I am excited to have advocated for a one stop shop or eco-park for recycling to be coming forth in 2023 that is an easy drop-off for items not picked up at curbside.

Last, I was one of the principal champions on the County Commission to move forward the standards for viable development of utility scale solar facilities in our county. The development of renewable energy sources will diversify the County’s energy supply and reduce dependence on imported fuels while creating a stronger local economy.

Sure, our county alone won’t reverse global warming, but we need to do our fair share and be part of the solution rather than adding to the problem. Johnson County together with our cities must take steps together to reverse climate change and ensure a healthier future for the next generations. We need to set goals, develop a plan to implement solutions, and execute projects and programs that will make our community healthier, safer, and more beautiful.

District 5

Stephanie Berland

I have spoken to many, many residents, and I must say that not one has mentioned climate change as a concern. The term has shifted from global warming to climate change. If climate change is a serious problem, and frankly I have my doubts, then it won’t be government that solves it. It will be private industry. It is private industry that invents novel and effective approaches. So ultimately, I simply see this as another budget line item that will bloat local taxes, with very little quantitative evidence or proof that the dollars invested have provided a realistic return on their intended goal. That said, if there were sustainable solutions that could reduce county operating budgets (i.e., nuclear, fuel types, etc.), I’d be all in. My driving criteria is both capital and operating cost reduction.

Michael Ashcraft (Incumbent)

Did not respond