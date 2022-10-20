Your daily planner: Thursday, Oct. 20

At least it will feel more like fall today (and not winter). Kyle here with an almost-Friday pick-me-up.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 70, Low: 48. Sunny and clear.
Diversions
- Have a drink and enjoy some free classical music as the Kansas City Symphony hosts a complimentary “Happy Hour Concert” tonight at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Drinks are served at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 6 p.m. See more info here.
Public Agenda
- The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 this morning in Olathe and will receive an update on year-to-date economic figures, including the county’s unemployment rate and home sales data.
Noteworthy
- The Community Blood Center of Kansas City announced another blood emergency in the metro, the second in the last 75 days and fourth so far this year. CBC officials say the Kansas City region’s blood supply is once again down to a one- to two-day day supply. Find out more about how you can donate.
- More than 200 people turned out this week at the Overland Park Convention Center for the kickoff event for FrameworkOP, the process for re-writing the city’s long-term comprehensive plan. Learn more about how you can get involved here.
- Saint Luke’s Health System plans to close two community hospital locations in Johnson County by the end of the year, including one in Olathe and one in Shawnee. Those two locations will offer emergency care through Dec. 23, but inpatient care will stop before that. [Fox 4]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1