U.S. House 3rd District candidates on the issues: Immigration

Last month, we asked our readers what issues they wanted to hear the candidates running for office address ahead of November's general election. Based on the input we received, we developed a five-item questionnaire for candidates running for the 3rd District U.S. House seat covering Johnson County.

Today we're publishing the candidates' responses to item #4:

What’s your view on the state of immigration in the United States? What federal immigration policies do you support?

Sharice Davids (Democratic incumbent)

Our immigration system is broken, and both parties are to blame. I believe we need bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform that secures our borders, creates a pathway to citizenship — especially for those who serve in the military — and ensures that those who come here in search of a better life are treated fairly and humanely.

In Congress, I have voted to increase border patrol funding, enhance infrastructure and combat drug trafficking — at times, over opposition from some Democrats. I’ve met with our local farm bureaus to talk about visa reform, so they can get the workers they need to keep our agricultural industries running smoothly. And I’ve met with local police departments from KCK to Olathe as well as federal law enforcement to hear more about their work to keep our communities safe from fentanyl and other drugs — and taken bipartisan legislative action as a result of those conversations.

At the end of the day, comprehensive immigration reform is the only long-term, real solution to our crisis at the border and continued division and finger-pointing is not helping. It will take bipartisan cooperation to make meaningful change, and I stand ready to work with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to get it done.

Amanda Adkins (Republican)

In late August, I visited the southern U.S. border to get a firsthand look at the crisis unfolding on our nation’s soil. In 2022, a record number of migrants died while trying to make the dangerous journey into the United States and a record amount of unaccompanied migrants have entered the United States shelter system. We are truly facing a humanitarian crisis, but our leaders in Washington, including Sharice Davids, refuse to act.

The first step towards ending this humanitarian crisis is to secure the border. Many border agents expressed heartbreak for the hundreds of thousands of migrants who make the dangerous journey to the United States because of our current lax immigration laws. Securing the border will keep our nation safe while deterring migrants from risking their lives and attempting to make the journey into our country.

In addition, we must also deter illegal immigration by fixing our legal immigration system. I believe immigration should be addressed as a workforce issue. The United States is currently facing a labor shortage and there are thousands of skilled immigrants who want to come to the United States.

We should assess the current interests and skills immigrants bring with them, matching them early on in the process with appropriate job opportunities in the United States.

It is also important to support the development of basic skills that are needed to be successful. This includes training and mentorship.

Finally, we must consider how and where we encourage new members of our workforce to go so that a community is prepared to meet their needs.

Taking into consideration the needs of our industries, our communities and immigrants will help us make our immigration system smarter and our border safer.

Steve Hohe (Libertarian)

This is a two-part question.

Part One, the”present” state of immigration in the United States can be answered in one word: CATASTROPHIC!

The Biden Administration is not following any immigration policies. With a porous border wall, Border Patrol manpower severely strained, lack of border security resources and tools to deal with the situation it’s now an open-door policy.

In the state of Texas, the governor is upset, the citizens and legal immigrants are mad and the Texas authorities, such as local law enforcement and state patrol are helping. That one state shares 1,254 miles of border with Mexico. To make things worse, the majority of immigrants are coming from countries south of the Mexican border pushing through Mexico. The drug smugglers pick them up along their way and use them as mules mainly bringing in fentanyl in exchange for transport. Once they come into the U.S., they either bypass security and blend into the population or approach border agents and claim asylum, are then processed and then sent further into the U.S. on the government’s dime with no vetting, no court appearances and no government record of where they are sent.

Part Two, What federal immigration policies do you support? None of them.

Over a hundred years of U.S. history, we’ve written up dozens of immigration policies tailored to the needs of the growth and prosperity of the United States. In the 1960s, when I was four years old, my family immigrated from Canada due to my father’s business going under due to the socialistic policies of then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. We came in under the Immigration and Nationality act of 1965. Just to make things clear: yes, I held a green card for 13 years. After I graduated from high school in 1980, I applied, tested and was granted U.S. citizenship. Afterwards I enlisted in the military and spent 11 years serving this country.

Getting back to present immigration policies in 2022, the only immigration policy bill that’s being passed around and that has stalled in the House is the PROTECT Immigration Act, HR 2805. The 118th Congress, which hopefully will be one Libertarian and a majority of conservatives, will have to work on a new immigration policy tailored to this situation we have.

