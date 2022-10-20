SM Post interview: Kansas State Board of Ed candidate Sheila Albers

In a new interview with Post editor Kyle Palmer, Kansas State Board of Education candidate Sheila Albers addressed the state’s persistent teacher shortage, an “open enrollment” bill that some Johnson County school districts have opposed and ongoing concerns about security and safety as mass shootings at schools continue.
Why it matters: Albers, a former middle school principal, is running for a state board of education district that covers part of Johnson County.
- With redrawn maps, the seat Albers is vying for now comprises essentially the southern half of Johnson County, including the Blue Valley, Olathe, Gardner-Edgerton and Spring Hill school districts and also covers the northern half of Miami County.
- See a map of the district here to see if Albers will appear on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The contest: The seat is currently held by Michelle Dombrosky, whom Albers is challenging.
- Dombrosky was first elected to the board in 2019 and has so far not responded to the Post’s requests for an interview.
A bit of background: Albers spent 25 years in public schools as a teacher and administrator.
- She was principal of Harmony Middle School in the Blue Valley School District for 13 years.
- Many readers may know her best for her more recent work as an advocate for law enforcement transparency, police reform and mental health, following the 2018 death of her teenage son John, who was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer.
The Post interview with Sheila Albers
You can watch the interview in its entirety in the embedded link below.
- If you want to jump around to certain topics, see the transcribed questions with time stamps below the video.
- Why do you want to serve on the state board of education? [1:35]
- Our readers like to know for this office in particular what your relationship is to public education. Do you consider yourself a supporter of public schools? Do your own children attend public schools? How did you and your family come to that decision? [3:06]
- What will be your priorities if elected? [4:19]
- Schools, like the rest of American society, continue to try to get back to normal following the waning of COVID-19. But that is a struggle. State testing data from last year has not yet been released but Kansas education officials have suggested that student performance in the state will mirror national trends that show marked declines in reading and math scores. Another data point: chronic absenteeism is way up. The state says last year about a quarter of all students missed at least 10% of school days. What can the board of education do to help schools reverse these trends? [7:08]
- Is there a way for the board to hold districts accountable to how they spend that pandemic relief money and make sure it is going towards purposes related to pandemic recovery? [9:18]
- Kansas school districts have continued to face teachers shortages. The state Department of Education reported that schools entered the current school year this fall with nearly 1,630 teacher vacancies statewide. Many districts in Johnson County, including Blue Valley, scrambled to fill larger than usual numbers of openings. And many are still not able to fill vacancies for support positions, including classroom aids and para educators. What do you see as the top impediments to bringing more qualified teachers into the classroom, and what can the state do to address them? [10:42]
- And critics would say that those initiatives — raising teacher salaries, reducing class size — will cost more. Where would that money come from? [12:35]
- A special task force has been meeting for months now putting together a proposal to overhaul Kansas high school graduation requirements. Under a preliminary plan presented to the board of education recently, the number of credits needed to graduate would remain the same at 21, but the types of courses that would fulfill those requirements would be shifted, with slightly more emphasis on STEM fields. The draft plan would also require students to gain experiences outside of the classroom, like doing apprenticeships, earning industry-recognized credentials, even obtaining an Eagle Scout. What graduation requirements do you think would be best for preparing Kansas high schoolers for careers and college in the future? [14:40]
- This spring, Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill that will allow students to attend any public school in the state provided it has space for them starting in June 2024. This “open enrollment” measure has attracted a lot of attention here in Johnson County, with the superintendents of Blue Valley and Olathe Schools — two districts in the area for which you would serve if elected — criticizing the bill, arguing it will be a logistical challenge and could sap resources from families and students who live in the district. Are you comfortable with “open enrollment?” Can the state board do anything to help districts prepare for this in coming years? [17:44]
- Why shouldn’t students and families currently living outside Blue Valley be able to avail themselves of the opportunities the district offers, same as families that live inside the district? [19:19]
- Last year, a bill known as the “Parent’s Bill of Rights” was vetoed by Gov. Kelly. This measure aimed to give parents more power to review classroom materials, including lesson plans and books, and challenge things they found potentially objectionable. This comes as we continue to see more debate about what schools are teaching, especially regarding history and social studies, and also as we see some challenges to books in school libraries. The Blue Valley school board, for instance, earlier this year voted to keep two books by LGBTQ authors on some school library shelves after a parent requested they be removed. How much control do you think parents should be given over their child’s school’s curriculum and instruction? And do you think schools are currently balancing that in a fair manner? [21:08]
- Another hot-button issue that has come up frequently this election season is how to accommodate transgender students. The Gardner-Edgerton school district, for instance, is debating a policy that would require students to use the bathroom that corresponds to their sex assigned at birth. An omnibus education funding bill passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Kelly also included a provision putting limits on teachers’ ability to ask their students what their preferred pronouns are. All of this as Republican lawmakers call for barring transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sports in high school, a measure that has been vetoed twice by Gov. Kelly the past two years. What’s your position on how schools should work to serve and educate students who identify as transgender? [23:55]
- I wonder as a teacher and principal, how you navigated these instances of students and their identities, whether it be sexual orientation or race and ethnicity? [25:21]
- The issue of school safety and security is perpetually on parents’ and students’ minds. You think about the Uvalde school shooting massacre that occurred in Texas earlier this year. There was also an incident within the boundaries of your board of education district in Olathe, where a high school student allegedly brought a gun to school and exchanged fire with a school resource officer, leaving the student, the officer and an assistant principal all wounded. What’s the state board of ed’s role in this conversation which, of course, has been inflected with some divisive politics, balancing 2nd Amendment rights with the safety and security of schools? 27:36]
