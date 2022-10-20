  Kyle Palmer  - 2022 Elections

SM Post interview: Kansas State Board of Ed candidate Sheila Albers

Sheila Albers recently spoke with Post editor Kyle Palmer about her priorities and the issues affecting the race for a seat on the Kansas State Board of Education. Albers is challenging Board member Michelle Dombrosky.

In a new interview with Post editor Kyle Palmer, Kansas State Board of Education candidate Sheila Albers addressed the state’s persistent teacher shortage, an “open enrollment” bill that some Johnson County school districts have opposed and ongoing concerns about security and safety as mass shootings at schools continue.

Why it matters: Albers, a former middle school principal, is running for a state board of education district that covers part of Johnson County.

