Shawnee Mission Post will co-moderate debate between Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, left, and Republican challenger Amanda Adkins will participate in a debate Friday, Oct. 21, that will air on Kansas City PBS. File images.
The Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Posts are partnering with Kansas City PBS and KCUR to host a debate between Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District candidates: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D) and her challenger, Amanda Adkins (R).
The details: Nick Haines, host of KCPT’s “Kansas City Week in Review” will moderate this hour-long exchange, which will air as a “Week in Review” special on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 19.1.
Post editor Kyle Palmer and KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez will co-moderate the event with Haines.
What they’re saying: “Who we elect to represent us in Congress is one of the most consequential decisions we make as citizens,” said Kliff Kuehl, president and CEO of Kansas City PBS. “The decisions our elected officials make affect us, our neighbors and our communities — Kansas City PBS is proud to be an important, informative source that assists our audiences in feeling confident in their choices.”
Digging deeper: This debate between Davids and Adkins continues Kansas City PBS’ “On the Ballot” election coverage.
Throughout the summer, KCPBS has provided ample coverage, including a Kansas Attorney General primary debate and a Kansas gubernatorial debate, while recent episodes of the Flatland show have explored the nuances of pivotal issues, including reproductive rights, recreational marijuana, how citizens can pursue ballot initiatives and more.
Still ahead of election day, Haines will be moderating additional debates between candidates and Flatland will bring more online resources and in-depth coverage to the conversations.
