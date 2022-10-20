Shawnee Mission Post will co-moderate debate between Sharice Davids, Amanda Adkins

The Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley Posts are partnering with Kansas City PBS and KCUR to host a debate between Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District candidates: incumbent U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D) and her challenger, Amanda Adkins (R).

The details: Nick Haines, host of KCPT’s “Kansas City Week in Review” will moderate this hour-long exchange, which will air as a “Week in Review” special on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on Channel 19.1.